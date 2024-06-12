Eleven Software and Total Support Partner to Elevate Service Excellence

Industry leaders expand their footprint in Japan to elevate service excellence in Accor Hotels

PORTLAND, Ore., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eleven Software, a leading provider of hospitality Wi-Fi management solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Total Support for Japan, a distinguished service provider renowned for its exceptional deployment of Accor Wi-Fi for ALL. This program of branded services is now available to Accor hotels across Japan.

Total Support has solidified its position as an exclusive Eleven Software partner, demonstrating unparalleled expertise and professionalism in deploying Accor Wi-Fi for ALL service and support. Total Support has successfully deployed programs in 26 hotels throughout the country with many more on the roadmap. Many hotels have gone live simultaneously, meeting Accor's stringent requirements and marking a significant milestone in service excellence.

This partnership represents a union of two industry leaders committed to delivering elite service and support. By combining Eleven Software's innovative software with Total Support's expertise in service deployment, this collaboration aims to elevate guest experiences and streamline operations across Accor properties in Japan.

Hannah Greenberg, CEO of Eleven Software, said, "We are delighted to partner with Total Support to enhance service excellence in Accor hotels across Japan. Total Support's remarkable achievements and dedication to delivering superior service align perfectly with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Shigeto Sato, CEO of Total Support, shared his excitement for the collaboration, commenting, "Joining forces with Eleven Software marks a major milestone for Total Support as we continue to prioritize excellence in service delivery. Our partnership reflects our shared values of innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. Together, we are poised to set new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry, providing Accor hotels with the tools and support needed to deliver exceptional guest experiences."

Konstantinos Desis, Accor VP Customer Technology Services, Asia, said, "We are excited about this partnership, which will bring Accor Wi-Fi for ALL into all Accor hotels in Japan seamlessly and of course will provide excellent local support."

About Eleven Software: Founded in 2002, Eleven is the leader in cloud based Wi-Fi amenity management software for the hospitality, multifamily, and community Wi-Fi sectors. Its ElevenOS platform enables brands and ownership groups with the ability to offer seamless Wi-Fi connectivity experiences around the globe, while driving loyalty channel growth, turning Wi-Fi into a revenue generating function, and drastically reducing support costs.

Total Support was established in 2008 with the mission of solving customers' business issues, including providing technology, services, and products related to network infrastructure. And in recent years, have released "PORTAL", a multifunctional information hub solution that provides hotel information and convenient services using guests' smartphones and are expanding our business to accommodation facilities.

