Eleventh Annual National Forklift Safety Day To Be Hybrid Event

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Truck Association's eleventh annual National Forklift Safety Day will take place on Tuesday, June 11 at 9:00 AM EDT at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The event will be hybrid, with an in-person as well as a virtual attendance option. The event serves as an opportunity for forklift manufacturers and experts to highlight the safe use of forklifts, the value of operator training, and the need for daily equipment checks.
Open to everyone, National Forklift Safety Day registration is open on ITA's website. To register to attend in-person or virtually, please visit the website. The format will remain the same as past years events with presentations from government representatives, safety experts, and industry representatives.
The speakers and their general topics for National Forklift Safety Day 2024 include:
- Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association
- Brett Wood, ITA Chairman of the Board, President and CEO Toyota Material Handling North America
- Douglas Parker, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) (Invited)
- Cesar Jimenez, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Product Planning, Product Assurance & Automated Solutions, Toyota Material Handling, Inc.
- Larry Pearlman, President & Founder, SAFETY and Consulting Associates, Inc.
"ITA is excited to host the 11th National Forklift Safety Day and to keep safety top of mind," said Brian Feehan, president of ITA. "We understand the importance of effective forklift operator training, and ITA's National Forklift Safety Day is meant to keep that discussion at the forefront year-after-year."
As National Forklift Safety Day nears, more information and updates will be made available on the ITA's website.
About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit http://www.indtrk.org.
