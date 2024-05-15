Eleventh Annual National Forklift Safety Day To Be Hybrid Event

ITA is excited to host the 11th National Forklift Safety Day and to keep safety top of mind. We understand the importance of effective forklift operator training, and ITA's National Forklift Safety Day is meant to keep that discussion at the forefront year-after-year. Post this

The speakers and their general topics for National Forklift Safety Day 2024 include:

Brian Feehan , President, Industrial Truck Association

, President, Industrial Truck Association Brett Wood , ITA Chairman of the Board, President and CEO Toyota Material Handling North America

, ITA Chairman of the Board, President and CEO Toyota Material Handling North America Douglas Parker , Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) (Invited)

, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) (Invited) Cesar Jimenez , Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Product Planning, Product Assurance & Automated Solutions, Toyota Material Handling, Inc.

, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Product Planning, Product Assurance & Automated Solutions, Toyota Material Handling, Inc. Larry Pearlman , President & Founder, SAFETY and Consulting Associates, Inc.

"ITA is excited to host the 11th National Forklift Safety Day and to keep safety top of mind," said Brian Feehan, president of ITA. "We understand the importance of effective forklift operator training, and ITA's National Forklift Safety Day is meant to keep that discussion at the forefront year-after-year."

As National Forklift Safety Day nears, more information and updates will be made available on the ITA's website.

About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit http://www.indtrk.org.

