Elevex Capital Establishes Industry Advisory Board, Assembling Senior Equipment Finance Leaders to Guide Strategic Growth

"These advisors have launched equipment finance platforms, built credit infrastructure, led industry associations, and structured billions in transactions," Elliott added. "Their insight will keep us disciplined as we grow and challenge the status quo in how businesses pay for equipment." Post this

The advisory board appointments follow a period of rapid growth for Elevex, which has secured a $1 billion forward flow agreement with TPG, closed credit facilities with Wells Fargo and Woodforest Bank, and launched its strategic Vendor Finance Group—all within the company's first 15 months of operation.

ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Rob Allanson — Retired; Former Senior Executive, U.S. Bancorp and Huntington Bank

Rob Allanson brings more than 40 years of experience in commercial banking and equipment finance, principally with U.S. Bancorp and Huntington Bank. Allanson was instrumental in successful equipment finance start-ups at both institutions and played a formative role in the early career of Elevex founder Jeffry Elliott. He holds a B.A. from Miami University and an M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh.

Richard Gumbrecht — Chief Executive Officer, Secured Finance Network

Richard Gumbrecht is CEO of the Secured Finance Network, a leading trade association for the secured finance industry. He brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial lending and leasing, including senior leadership roles at GE Capital where he led global technology leasing and diversified vendor finance businesses and served as chief marketing officer for a major division. Gumbrecht later co-founded US Express Leasing, building it into a nationally recognized equipment finance platform that was ultimately acquired by a bank-owned finance company. He has also served as a director of Verdant Commercial Capital.

Cameron Krueger — Founder, Krueger & Krueger

Cameron Krueger brings more than 35 years of experience leading financial services practices at Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini. He is the founder of Krueger & Krueger, a boutique consulting practice specializing in equipment and specialty finance. Krueger's career spans major engagements across the equipment finance ecosystem—working with banks, independents, and captive finance companies on platform modernization, process transformation, and technology strategy. He has served on the ELFA Board of Directors, as Chairman of the ELFF Board of Trustees, and is a recipient of the ELFA Distinguished Service Award.

Rick Remiker — Vice Chairman, Alta Global Consultancy

Rick Remiker is a vice chairman of The Alta Group, with deep experience across the middle- to large-ticket equipment leasing and finance industry, corporate banking, commercial finance, and specialty lending. He previously served as Chief Commercial Banking Executive and Senior Executive Vice President of Huntington National Bank, where the Commercial Bank Group more than doubled revenue and profitability during his tenure. Remiker also led the integration of Huntington's largest non-bank acquisition—the 2015 Macquarie Equipment Finance transaction—and previously launched Merrill Lynch Capital's commercial equipment finance business and served as President and COO of KeyBank's leasing business. He served as ELFA Chairman in 2013 and holds a degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Scott Thacker — Chief Executive Officer, Ivory Consulting Corporation

Scott Thacker leads Ivory Consulting Corporation, the software and consulting company whose solutions for structuring, pricing, and managing equipment leases and loans have helped define the modern equipment finance industry. A past chair of the ELFF Board of Trustees and co-director of the ELFF Research Committee alongside Jeffry Elliott, Thacker also served on the ELFA Board of Directors, chaired its Operations and Technology Committee, and founded ELFA Equity, the association's diversity and inclusion initiative. Scott holds an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School and a B.S. in Accounting from Wake Forest University, and maintains active C.P.A. and C.L.F.P. certifications.

Kim Trombetta — Retired; Former Director of Syndications, Huntington Bank

Kim Trombetta spent 45 years in the equipment finance and leasing industry, including 20 years with Huntington Bank where he rose from Market Manager to Director of Syndications. Trombetta was part of the founding group that established Huntington Equipment Finance, which grew into one of the top industry leaders in the country. Prior to Huntington, he spent 15 years with U.S. Bank in sales management and syndications roles. His expertise spans syndications, lease pricing, portfolio management, tax-exempt leasing, and federal government leasing. Kim holds a BA in Finance from Michigan State University.

Tom Ware — President, Tom Ware Advisory Services, LLC

Tom Ware is an independent credit scoring consultant and one of the architects of modern commercial credit analytics. As Senior Vice President of Analytics & Product Development at PayNet (now Equifax), he created the credit scores and models that became industry standard across equipment finance. Prior to PayNet, Ware spent 17 years in equipment finance leadership, including serving as SVP & Chief Credit Officer of a commercial lending subsidiary of American Express and as General Manager of a billion-dollar division of J.I. Case/CNH Capital. He chaired the ELFF's Research Committee from 2018 to 2023 and is the 2021 recipient of the ELFA's Michael J. Fleming Distinguished Service Award. Ware holds a B.A. in Mathematical Economics from Dartmouth and an M.B.A. from Harvard.

Media Contact

Keith Henry, Elevex Capital, 1 8592296715, [email protected], https://www.elevexcapital.com/

SOURCE Elevex Capital