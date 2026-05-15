Elevex Capital Launches Business Aviation Finance Division

"Aircraft owners and operators have been telling us for years they want a finance partner who thinks like an owner, understands the operational economics of business aviation, and is willing to put real flexibility into the structure. That's the bar Kyle and his team are built to clear." Post this

"Aviation is a natural extension of what we do best—structuring around how an asset actually generates value, not how a credit committee likes to see a deal on paper," said Jeffry D. Elliott, Founder and CEO of Elevex Capital. "Aircraft owners and operators have been telling us for years they want a finance partner who thinks like an owner, understands the operational economics of business aviation, and is willing to put real flexibility into the structure. That's the bar Kyle and his team are built to clear."

The Business Aviation Finance division supports the full range of business jet asset classes—from very light jets through ultra long-range business jets—with no defined age limits and progress payment financing available for new deliveries. The division actively serves both Part 91 (private) and Part 135 (charter) operations, a deliberate focus given the limited number of finance providers serving the charter market with sophisticated lease and loan options.

"Charter is not an afterthought for us," said O'Donnell. "Fleet building, utilization patterns, the seasonality of an operation, the way a Part 135 certificate actually generates revenue—we built this program with all of that in mind. On the corporate side, we're prepared to engineer the operating-lease and progress-payment structures that owners and operators have struggled to get from traditional providers in this market."

The launch is supported by Elevex's institutional capital base, including the company's previously announced $1 billion forward flow agreement with TPG and credit facilities with Wells Fargo and Woodforest Bank. Combined with the company's recently formed Advisory Board—made up of senior leaders across equipment finance, commercial banking, and credit analytics—Elevex enters the business aviation market with the funding capacity and structural depth to compete on transactions traditionally dominated by larger institutions.

Elevex joined National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA), National Business Aviation Association (NABA) earlier this year, reflecting the company's commitment to the aviation finance community.

For more information about Elevex Capital's Business Aviation Finance division, contact Kyle O'Donnell at [email protected] or 404-889-2536, or visit elevexcapital.com.

About Elevex Capital

Elevex Capital engineers financing solutions for commercial equipment and business aircraft acquisitions, serving small businesses, mid-sized companies, equipment sellers, third-party originators, community banks, and capital markets partners across the United States and Canada. The company combines decades of finance expertise with AI-powered technology to deliver lease, loan, and as-a-service structures that align with how assets actually generate business value. Backed by a $1 billion forward flow agreement with TPG and credit facilities with Wells Fargo and Woodforest Bank, Elevex provides application-only financing up to $1,000,000 with decisions in minutes, and engineered structures up to $70,000,000 and above. For more information, visit elevexcapital.com.

ELEVEX CAPITAL: Most lenders finance assets. We engineer outcomes.

Media Contact

Cory Damm, Elevex Capital, 1 603-630-7427, [email protected], https://www.elevexcapital.com/

SOURCE Elevex Capital