Eleviant Solutions Rebrands as Coventus, Reinforcing Commitment to Innovation and Secure AI Solutions for Regulated Industries

Eleviant Solutions is now Coventus, a name that reflects its continued dedication to building secure and scalable AI products for regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and insurance—backed by the same trusted team and proven expertise.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eleviant Solutions, a proven provider of AI-powered automation and communication tools, today announced its official name change to Coventus. This rebrand marks a strategic evolution, positioning the company to lead with product innovation tailored for regulated industries including insurance, healthcare, and financial services.

Coventus isn't just a name—it's a reflection of what the company stands for. "Cove" symbolizes trust, security and safeguarding sensitive data, "Invent" reflects its commitment to innovation and intelligent problem-solving, and "Us" emphasizes strong, collaborative relationships with clients & partners and shared success. With Coventus, the mission is clear: protect what matters, innovate with purpose, and guide clients through complex change.

"This is more than a new name, it's a reflection of where we're going," said Jude Ramayya, CEO of Coventus. "We're focused on helping clients move fast while staying compliant, secure, and in control. With Coventus, you get the same team, same leadership, and the same high standards—with even greater clarity and purpose."

Coventus offers turnkey AI solutions designed to improve efficiency, reduce manual tasks & errors, and reduce operational risk - so teams can focus on what matters. Products like vBots and PeopleOne are quick to deploy, integrate seamlessly with existing systems, and support secure on-site installation - providing full control, security and rapid outcomes. From automating policy administration to modernizing internal workflows, Coventus products are built for industries where reliability, accountability and adaptability are essential.

The rebrand to Coventus does not affect current client partnerships, agreements or services. Clients will still work with the same teams, receive the same support, and benefit from the same proven results—now under a name that aligns with the company's evolving mission.

For clients and partners, both Eleviant and Coventus email addresses will continue to work without interruption. The transition is seamless, with a focus on clarity, innovation, and long-term value.

