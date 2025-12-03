e.l.f. Beauty Drives 3X Engagement with GumGum's Contextual AI in "So Many Dicks" Campaign

Building on its viral "So Many Dicks" campaign, e.l.f. Beauty and their lead agency, Tinuiti, teamed up with GumGum, the contextual-first technology leader, to extend the message into 2025 as part of its broader "Change the Board Game" initiative.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on its viral "So Many Dicks" campaign, e.l.f. Beauty and their lead agency, Tinuiti, teamed up with GumGum, the contextual-first technology leader, to extend the message into 2025 as part of its broader "Change the Board Game" initiative. The original campaign, which made waves for highlighting the disproportionate number of men named Dick on U.S. corporate boards compared to entire groups of underrepresented people, was reactivated through a display campaign strategically distributed through GumGum's AI-powered platform. The objective for the campaign was to influence corporate executives and board members in moments that matter.

GumGum analyzed premium, brand-safe environments, targeting content categories such as Economy and Business & Finance, and content mentioning figures like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, to pinpoint audiences in the right mindset. The results were:

16% engagement rate across the campaign (vs. 5.46% industry benchmark)

67% greater interaction rate on top-performing units (vs. 20% benchmark)

84% overall viewability (exceeding the 70% benchmark)

0.80% CTR, outperforming the 0.62% industry average

2.3 seconds average viewable attention time

"Our goal wasn't to drive shock value. It was to get the right people talking and rethinking what leadership should look like," said Regine Fung, AVP, Global Paid Media at e.l.f. Beauty. "With GumGum, we were able to deliver this message in the moments that mattered most, reaching decision-makers where they already engage and fueling conversations that help 'change the board game' moving forward."

Using GumGum's Mindset Graph™, a surprising insight was uncovered during the campaign: sports content showed a 53% boost in attention over the vertical average and delivered the highest CTR at 2.44%. This revelation unlocked a new channel for reaching top executives during major sports moments.

Interactive and high-impact formats drove deep engagement, including In-Image Canvas ads, mobile quiz units, and Hang Time. GumGum's Creative Attention Tracker (CAT) revealed that the line "It's okay to be a Dick" in the creative consistently triggered the highest pause rates mid-scroll, providing concrete feedback on what resonated most with audiences.

"This campaign didn't just make headlines, it made history. Our job was to ensure that boldness met the right moment, on the right screen, for the right decision-makers. That's the power of contextual with purpose—reaching consumers in the right mindset to engage with a brand's message," said Kerel Cooper, CMO at GumGum.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

About GumGum

GumGum is the contextual-first technology leader transforming digital advertising with AI-powered, non-invasive data and media solutions.

We champion effective advertising that uplifts and respects consumers. Our proprietary Contextual, Attention, and Creative solutions create the perfect match between a brand and a consumer in the right moment and mindset.

Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and operates in 19+ markets. For more information, please visit gumgum.com.

