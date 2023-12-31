Eli Crane USMilitary/NavySeal.com Person Of The Year More Than Just A Shark Tank Success Story

Eli Crane, from Navy SEAL to successful entrepreneur to Congress embraces failure as a necessary step toward victory.
DESTIN, Fla., Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Crane is a former Navy SEAL who became an entrepreneur after military service. He's best known for founding Bottle Breacher, which specializes in creating handcrafted .50 caliber bottle openers made from recycled ammunition. His business gained wider recognition after successfully pitched it on the TV show "Shark Tank," where he secured a deal with investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary.
Crane often cites his military background as a significant influence on his approach to business, emphasizing leadership, teamwork, and discipline.
He represents how veterans can transition into successful civilian careers by leveraging their skills and experiences from military life. Because of this dual role as both a veteran and an entrepreneur, Eli Crane's story resonates with many people who look up to him for inspiration in starting their businesses or overcoming personal challenges post-service.
He ran as a Republican candidate and won the election to become a U.S. Congressman representing Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.
His campaign likely capitalized on his military background and business experience, positioning him as someone who understands national security issues and the economic challenges Americans face. His platform may have included elements of veteran affairs, job creation, and support for small businesses, along with other vital conservative issues that resonate with voters in his district.
His transition from military service member to entrepreneur and now congressman underscores an ongoing commitment to public service, but this time through legislative work rather than on battlefields or in business boardrooms.
