Eli Report Launches Free Condo Document Review Across North America

Eli Report Eliminates the Time and Complexity of Condo Documents with Free Document Review for Realtors, Buyers, Sellers, Property Managers, Lawyers and Lenders. Eli Report is the Easy, Fast and Free way to summarize 100s of pages of documents into a single report.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OctoAI Technologies Corp ("OctoAI"), a leading provider of condo document review tools, is excited to announce the transition of Eli Report to a freemium pricing model. Eli Report transforms hundreds of pages into a single, clear report, and this shift is designed to offer greater accessibility and flexibility for Realtors, condo buyers, lawyers, owners, and property managers seeking quick and thorough document analysis and insights.

Introducing Freemium: Effective immediately, anyone across North America can access Eli Report's essential condo document review tools for free. Powered by our proprietary AI system and enhanced with summaries from OpenAI's ChatGPT, all users will benefit from expert tooling and our side-by-side viewer. Paid options are available for those requiring advanced capabilities and the assistance of our expert condo data review team.

Eli Report has delivered over 25,000 reports to thousands of users across the US and Canada, providing insights into condo and HOA communities. From lifestyle restrictions to budget benchmarks to possible upcoming special assessments, each report contains unique information derived from the documents provided.

Designed to Benefit the Entire Condo Ecosystem: The new freemium model is tailored to meet the diverse needs of professionals and individuals involved in the condo and HOA market. Realtors will benefit from free, fast and comprehensive document review, helping them streamline transactions and offer more value to their clients. Condo buyers and owners can now access critical information about their properties with greater ease. Property managers and community association managers will appreciate the advanced tools for staying on top of budgets, capital planning and savings opportunities for the communities they serve.

Why Freemium? "We've built a powerful AI condo document review system that processes documents quickly and accurately without the time and cost of human review. Our new free tier empowers everyone in the condo market to quickly understand their community," said Thomas Beattie, CEO of OctoAI. "Realtors, buyers, owners and managers now have the flexibility to choose the level of service that suits them, while still receiving the trusted and thorough reports that have become synonymous with Eli Report."

About OctoAI: OctoAI Technologies Corp is a leader in providing automated condo document review to Realtors, buyers, owners, and property managers. Its flagship product, Eli Report, is an AI-powered condo document review platform for real estate professionals, buyers and owners that enables them to quickly and efficiently review condo documents, while serving as a resource to help inform their clients. OctoAI now also serves property managers, condo boards and strata councils, providing them with deeper insights to assist with budgets, capital planning, and identifying potential savings opportunities through its Annual Benchmark Report.

