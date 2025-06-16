Eli Report Widget Brings Condo Health Transparency to Real Estate Websites

Eli Report, the leader in condo intelligence and condo document review, has launched the first-ever Condo Score Widget—a revolutionary tool that instantly displays the financial and physical health of condo buildings right on real estate websites, empowering buyers to make smarter decisions and giving agents a trusted, engaging lead-generation resource. Currently piloted with top BC agents, the widget is set to become a new industry standard for transparent, actionable condo intelligence.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eli Report, the leader in condo intelligence and strata document review, has developed and launched the first-ever Condo Score Widget, a groundbreaking tool that gives home buyers an instant pulse on the financial and physical health of condo buildings, right on their favorite real estate websites.

Think of it like a "Walk Score" — but for the building itself.

Eli's first Condo Score Widget serves as a quick building health check, encouraging a closer review of the condo documents and acting as a tool for engagement as well as lead generation. The widget is now live and being piloted with top agents across British Columbia, including Rick Clarke, a prominent BC Realtor with the popular site www.realestatevalley.ca, built by industry-leading platform Real Estate Webmasters. The widget is also currently being tested on additional agent sites, including those powered by MyRealPage, and over 40 agents joined the waitlist in the first 48 hours of announcement.

Helping Buyers, Empowering Agents

The goal of the Eli Condo Score Widget is simple: help condo and townhome buyers make smarter decisions while giving agents a powerful new tool to build trust and credibility with their website visitors.

Here's how it works:

The widget displays Condo Scores on condo and townhouse listings — without giving away full context upfront.

When visitors want to learn more, they enter their contact info through a pop-up form.

Agents receive this lead information and can then follow up with valuable insights, provide the full Eli Report, and engage meaningfully with prospective buyers.

Industry Leaders Weigh In

"For years, buyers have struggled to understand the risks and long-term costs of condo ownership. Our mission with this widget is to make condo intelligence mainstream, encouraging everyone to consider what lies behind the scores and do the appropriate due diligence with their trusted advisors. Simultaneously, it gives agents an elegant way to provide value and earn trust," said Thomas Beattie, CEO of Eli Report. "We're excited to see early traction and believe this will become a standard feature on the best real estate websites."

"We provide Eli Reports for properties that our buyers are interested in, giving them vital information upfront so they can buy with confidence," said Rick Clarke, Realtor at Real Estate Valley. "It's a way we make our clients' real estate journey smarter and safer. With this tool, our buyers trust us more, making them more likely to refer friends or use us again in the future."

A New Standard in Real Estate Websites?

Eli Report has delivered over 30,000 condo and strata reports, and its widgets will soon become the industry standard.

"For too long, buyers have been flying blind when it comes to the financial and maintenance health of the buildings they're considering," says Hani Faraj, an advisor to Eli Report. "Our goal is to make this information easily accessible, while helping agents earn trust and generate valuable conversations with serious buyers."

Interested in Adding the Widget to your Website?

Eli Report is currently working with select agents and website providers, and is open to additional partnerships as well as custom widget design. Any agent or website provider interested in adding the Condo Score Widget to their site is invited to reach out.

Start Using Eli Report for Free Today at www.elireport.com

About OctoAI OctoAI Technologies Corp is a leader in providing automated condo document review to Realtors, buyers, owners, and property managers. Its flagship product, Eli Report, is an AI-powered condo document review platform for real estate professionals, buyers and owners that enables them to quickly and efficiently review condo documents, while serving as a resource to help inform their clients. OctoAI now also serves property managers, condo boards and strata councils, providing them with deeper insights to assist with budgets, capital planning, and identifying potential savings opportunities through its Annual Benchmark Report, and companies that serve these communities with condo intelligence.

