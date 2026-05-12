Elihome Introduces Peanuts-Themed Kitchenware Collection

"Thoughtfully designed to bring a playful element to the heart of the home, this collaboration aims to infuse kitchens with the nostalgic charm of Peanuts while maintaining our commitment to high-quality kitchen tools that enhance everyday cooking," says James Ge, Founder and CEO of Elihome. Post this

A tasteful tribute to a beloved icon, the cutting boards feature a laser-etched Snoopy design that blends nostalgic charm with an elegant, modern aesthetic. The cutting boards are crafted from sustainable, eco-friendly materials and are heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe. They feature deep grooves to collect juices, a reversible design, and a knife-friendly surface that resists marks. Additionally, the color-coded boards help prevent cross-contamination during food preparation and are non-porous, made from the highest-quality wood fiber.

The silicone spatulas in the collection are made from heat-resistant, non-toxic silicone that is BPA-free and LFGB certified. Available in eight shapes and four colors—sage, red, dark grey, and teal grey—each spatula is adorned with Peanuts-themed designs, adding nostalgic charm to everyday cooking.

Celebrating the enduring legacy and widespread appeal of Peanuts, which had its 75th anniversary last year, the Elihome × Peanuts Collection offers fans a way to incorporate their favorite characters into daily life through premium kitchen tools that offer a sophisticated touch of personality.

The Elihome × Peanuts Collection is now available for purchase through Elihome's official website and select retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Wayfair, and Walmart. For more information about Elihome, please visit https://www.elihome.com.

About Elihome:

Elihome specializes in creating high-quality, sustainable kitchenware that supports a healthier cooking lifestyle. The company's products are known for their functionality, durability, eco-friendly materials, and user-friendly designs, catering to consumers seeking reliable and environmentally conscious kitchen solutions.

About Peanuts:

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 80% owned by the Sony Group and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz. First introduced to the world in 1950 in the Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV, fans of all ages celebrate the brand around the world through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. Peanuts recently celebrated its 75th Anniversary with unprecedented worldwide exhibitions and activities, collaborations, digital marketing campaigns, and more.

Media Contact

Lauren Hunter, Market MindShift, 1 503-505-4044, [email protected]

SOURCE Elihome