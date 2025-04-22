Elior North America Announces Third Annual Social & Environmental Responsibility Report

2024 Report Highlights Company's Efforts to Reduce Food Waste, Cut Carbon Emissions, and Promote Ethical Sourcing

HOUSTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elior North America, one of the nation's leading foodservice operators in contract catering and hospitality services, has released its 2024 Doing Good Social & Environmental Responsibility (SER) Report. The third annual report shows the company's commitment to continuous improvement in reducing food waste, limiting carbon emissions, and advancing ethical sourcing to create a holistic and cohesive framework for social and environmental responsibility.

2024 SER Report Highlights:

Food Rescue and Solutions: Reducing food waste is one of the most powerful ways to lower our carbon footprint. In 2024, Elior North America locations participating in food waste programs achieved 64% reduction in food waste from their 2022 baseline. This equates to 213 tons of food saved from landfills, 1.6 million pounds of CO2 emissions prevented, and more than 44,000 meals donated over the last year.

Sustainable Packaging: In 2024, 40.7% of Elior North America's disposable purchases were eco-friendly. Enhanced practices include moving to more sustainable materials like compostable packaging, adding reusable cups at free water stations to help eliminate disposable plastic bottles, and programs to encourage employees to bring their own mugs, preventing thousands of disposable cups from being discarded each year.

"Elior's approach to responsibility and "Doing Good" shows up in the choices we make every day – the way we care for our people and our planet, and how we support our communities," said Kelly Myers, Vice President of Marketing & Responsibility at Elior North America. "This report reflects our progress, challenges, and highlights of 2024, and our belief in continuously making better choices year after year."

Plant-Based Menus: 43% of new entrée recipes developed in 2024 were plant- based, up from 30% the previous year. Elior North America aims to continue this increase to reach a goal of 50% by 2025.

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 16,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers' experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

