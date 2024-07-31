Elisa Ortega Promoted to Inside Sales at Anderson & Vreeland Inc.

"I want to recognize the entire A&V team for helping me develop my skills and grow in my role. Their support does not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated. I am truly thrilled and honored to continue growing alongside this extraordinary company" Post this

Ortega commented, "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity that Anderson & Vreeland has given me. I want to recognize the entire A&V team for helping me develop my skills and grow in my role. Their support does not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated. I am truly thrilled and honored to continue growing alongside this extraordinary company".

Previously overseeing the customer service (CSR) team, Ortega ensured operational productivity and workflows aligned with A&V and customer requirements. She identified areas for improvement, addressed inefficiencies, and played a key role in business management for recurring issues. Additionally, she managed price increases, generated notifications, produced reports for customers and sales, and coordinated cross-training within the team.

Tyler Thomas expressed his excitement about Ortega's promotion, highlighting her passion for the team and customers. With over 9 years of experience at Team AV and 4 years as Assistant Customer Service Manager, Ortega's extensive knowledge of the team, customers, systems, and product lines will be invaluable in her new position.

Known for her exceptional relationship skills and drive to achieve results, Ortega will leverage her expertise to analyze and meet the needs of prospects and customers effectively. Her familiarity with the A&V portfolio and the west coast customer base made her the ideal candidate for the role.

Outside of work, Ortega enjoys reading true crime and history books to expand her knowledge and spends summers with her family at the Colorado River in Arizona, engaging in activities such as jet skiing and boating.

