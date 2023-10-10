Elit'Avia Americas Expands Fleet and Management Team in Support of Growth

"We have had a tremendous response since launching in May of this year and are in the process of onboarding additional aircraft to our certificate that we will be announcing later in the year." Tweet this

In support of our growth, Elit'Avia Americas is proud to announce the following appointments to our management team:

Renee Skiles, Director of Charter Sales and Client Experience

Renee will be responsible for further developing charter sales/revenue and ensuring client satisfaction.

Renee holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Woman's University and joins us with a remarkable track record of success in sales positions within various charter sales organizations. Her proven expertise and achievements will make her a valuable addition to our US operations.

Justin Warren, Director of Maintenance

Justin will be leading our maintenance organization, ensuring safe operations and dispatch reliability as well as overall asset management for our clients.

Justin joins the team with close to 20 years' experience in business aviation providing maintenance oversight at both the service provider level and in the capacity of Director of Maintenance.

Justin is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Technical Management at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and holds an Associate of Arts in Occupational Studies from Redstone College. Additionally, he holds several industry-specific certifications covering multiple aircraft models.

Elit'Avia's dedicated team of aviation professionals has demonstrated unwavering dedication during our expansion phase, and we are now strategically positioned for future growth, committed to consistently providing our clients with exceptional customer value for years to come. "We have had a tremendous response since launching in May of this year and are in the process of onboarding additional aircraft to our certificate that we will be announcing later in the year."

As an added benefit to our US customers who wish to operate internationally, our association with Elit'Avia International allows our clients to seamlessly access the benefits of EASA operations through Elit'Avia International's Maltese and San Marino AOC's.

About Elit'Avia Americas

Headquartered in Newburgh, NY, Elit'Avia Americas is an AR/GUS Platinum rated Part 135 certificate holder and provider of fully integrated private aviation solutions including aircraft management, aircraft charter, sales & acquisitions, and technical oversight services. The Elit'Avia Americas team is guided by its commitments to safety, service, integrity, transparency, and sustainability.

For more information, please visit www.elitavia.com.

Media Contact

Chris Langan, Elit'Avia Americas, 1 5147549980, [email protected], https://elitavia.com/

SOURCE Elit'Avia Americas