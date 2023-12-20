Elite Endodontics of NH Opens New Location in Moultonborough

My primary goals are to relieve my patient's pain and to save natural teeth whenever possible. I want my patients to understand their procedures and feel comfortable and relaxed in the office. Post this

The Moultonborough office is convenient to Meredith, Gilford, Laconia, Wolfeboro, Plymouth, Campton, Tilton, Ossipee, Tamworth, and many other Lakes Region and White Mountains locations.

Dr. Tadros M. Tadros leads the practice. He is Board Certified in Endodontics, receiving a Diplomate from the American Board of Endodontics in 2019. He combines a high level of skill with a dedication to patient care.

He received his DDS from the University of Washington School of Dentistry in Seattle.

For advanced training in Endodontics, Dr. Tadros attended the Boston University School of Dental Medicine. He is an associate professor at Tufts University in the School of Dental Medicine. He is also an active Army reservist Captain in the Dental Corps at Fort Devens, MA.

"My primary goals are to relieve my patient's pain and to save natural teeth whenever possible," said Dr. Tadros. "I want my patients to understand their procedures and feel comfortable and relaxed in the office."

Elite Endodontics of NH offers a full selection of endodontic services in a comfortable, calm environment. Dr. Tadros and his staff use advanced technology like the GentleWave procedure to promote treatment success. He treats all family members, including children, and offers the following services:

Root Canal Therapy

GentleWave Procedure

Endodontic Retreatment

Endodontic or Apical Surgery

Cracked Teeth

Dental Trauma

Pediatric Services

Pulpotomy

Sedation Dentistry

About Elite Endodontics of NH

Elite Endodontics of NH is a full-service endodontic practice. Dr. Tadros provides premier endodontic services in a warm and friendly setting. Their three locations are:

Moultonborough Office

60 Whittier Highway, Unit 1

Moultonborough, NH 03254

603-253-5224

Hudson Office

182 Central Street

Hudson, NH 03051

603-882-5455

Hooksett Office

1310 Hooksett Road

Hooksett, NH 03106

603-628-2891

To receive more information and make an appointment, please visit our website at https://www.eliteendodonticsnh.com.

