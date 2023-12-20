Elite Endodontics of NH Opens New Location in Moultonborough

With the addition of its new Moultonborough office on Whittier Highway, Elite Endodontics of NH (https://www.eliteendodonticsnh.com) brings top-notch endodontic care to the Lakes Region. Patients no longer need to travel to enjoy advanced care, including root canals, microsurgery, and endodontic retreatment.
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --With the addition of its new Moultonborough office on Whittier Highway, Elite Endodontics of NH (https://www.eliteendodonticsnh.com) brings top-notch endodontic care to the Lakes Region. Patients no longer need to travel to enjoy advanced care, including root canals, microsurgery, and endodontic retreatment.
The doctors and staff at Elite Endodontics of NH are excited to welcome patients to their new Moultonborough office. The modern, friendly setting enables all patients to feel at ease. Patients from the Lakes Region will receive the same high-tech yet personal care they enjoyed in the Hudson and Hooksett locations but closer to home.
The Moultonborough office is convenient to Meredith, Gilford, Laconia, Wolfeboro, Plymouth, Campton, Tilton, Ossipee, Tamworth, and many other Lakes Region and White Mountains locations.
Dr. Tadros M. Tadros leads the practice. He is Board Certified in Endodontics, receiving a Diplomate from the American Board of Endodontics in 2019. He combines a high level of skill with a dedication to patient care.
He received his DDS from the University of Washington School of Dentistry in Seattle.
For advanced training in Endodontics, Dr. Tadros attended the Boston University School of Dental Medicine. He is an associate professor at Tufts University in the School of Dental Medicine. He is also an active Army reservist Captain in the Dental Corps at Fort Devens, MA.
"My primary goals are to relieve my patient's pain and to save natural teeth whenever possible," said Dr. Tadros. "I want my patients to understand their procedures and feel comfortable and relaxed in the office."
Elite Endodontics of NH offers a full selection of endodontic services in a comfortable, calm environment. Dr. Tadros and his staff use advanced technology like the GentleWave procedure to promote treatment success. He treats all family members, including children, and offers the following services:
- Root Canal Therapy
- GentleWave Procedure
- Endodontic Retreatment
- Endodontic or Apical Surgery
- Cracked Teeth
- Dental Trauma
- Pediatric Services
- Pulpotomy
- Sedation Dentistry
About Elite Endodontics of NH
Elite Endodontics of NH is a full-service endodontic practice. Dr. Tadros provides premier endodontic services in a warm and friendly setting. Their three locations are:
Moultonborough Office
60 Whittier Highway, Unit 1
Moultonborough, NH 03254
603-253-5224
Hudson Office
182 Central Street
Hudson, NH 03051
603-882-5455
Hooksett Office
1310 Hooksett Road
Hooksett, NH 03106
603-628-2891
To receive more information and make an appointment, please visit our website at https://www.eliteendodonticsnh.com.
