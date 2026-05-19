Elite Interactive Solutions Named 2026 Monitoring Center of the Year

The Monitoring Association recognizes remote video guarding innovator and real-time crime prevention specialist Elite Interactive Solutions as best in the business. Post this

Elite impressed a panel of independent judges in a multitude of ways, including leadership and growth; management and operations; training and personnel; procedures and best practices; technology and innovation; real-time crime prevention; elimination of false dispatches; law enforcement partnerships; and community and industry involvement. During 2025, Elite's Security Operations Command Center (SOCC) directly prevented more than 71,000 crimes and assisted police in more than 2,300 arrests and detainments. Events escalated to police dispatch resulted in a record 78% apprehension rate.

Elite is believed to be the only provider that has an in-house Law Enforcement Advisory Board (LEAB) comprised of former LE command staff and executives. They are fully engaged in the daily activities of Elite's UL-Listed command center. The LEAB contributes to the training of Elite agents, reviews and ensures calls for dispatch follow best protocols, and communicates and meets with agencies around the country to facilitate optimal support and collaboration. In addition, during 2025 Elite appointed a decorated former military and Los Angeles Police Department sergeant as its chief security officer in charge of SOCC operations.

Elite representatives serve as active members of TMA and Security Industry Association (SIA) committees dedicated to developing industry best practices, guidelines and standards. During 2025, Elite educated the industry and marketplace about remote video guarding, crime prevention, and partnering with police by participating and presenting at numerous events as well as engaging in webinars and publications. In March 2025, Elite spearheaded a historic industry townhall to rally the security channel in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires disaster.

"Receiving this prestigious honor has instilled the entire Elite team with elation and pride. It is a testament to their dedication and hard work, and a validation of our operational fortitude and unique approach to stopping crime in real-time," says Elite CEO Michael Zatulov. "It is gratifying TMA's judges appreciate our focus on delivering exceptional customer outcomes, advancing AI-powered detection and human intervention, educating and supporting the industry, strengthening law enforcement partnerships, and structuring operations for strategic growth."

Elite, which also captured its third consecutive SAMMY (Sales & Marketing) Award at this year's ISC West tradeshow, was named as a finalist for TMA's 2025 Monitoring Center of the Year and recognized by the association in 2024 as winner of the Monitoring Technology Marvel Award.

About The Monitoring Association

The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized nonprofit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJ) over the industry. Visit Learn tma.us to learn more.

About Elite Interactive Solutions

Elite Interactive Solutions is the leading provider of remote guarding and crime prevention services. In 2025, Elite directly prevented more than 70,000 crimes and assisted in more than 2,000 arrests and detainments. Since 2020, Elite has prevented more than 350,000 crimes. Its four-pillar model — technology, people, practices, and partnerships — delivers unmatched results and value. Elite was honored as The Monitoring Association's 2026 Monitoring Center of the Year and 2024 Monitoring Technology Marvel Award winner and ranks No. 26 on the SDM 100. Visit eliteisi.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Scott Goldfine, Marketing Director

Elite Interactive Solutions

[email protected]

310-720-7576

Media Contact

Scott Goldfine, Elite Interactive Solutions, 1 866-691-5221, [email protected], https://eliteisi.com/

SOURCE Elite Interactive Solutions