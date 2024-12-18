ELITE MYND Revolutionizes Mental Performance Coaching with Character Strengths-Based Strategies

While more traditional 'deficit-based' coaching typically centers on identifying and correcting athletes' weaknesses, we believe that we can unlock an athlete's full potential by focusing on what athletes naturally do best. Post this

Why Character Strengths Drive Athletic Success

Character strengths—like perseverance, teamwork, and creativity—are the foundation of elite athletic performance. A growing body of research highlights the measurable impact of character strengths in helping athletes thrive under pressure, recover from setbacks, and achieve peak performance. Some examples include:

Leadership: Teams with the highest-quality athlete leadership excel in all indicators of team effectiveness, including a shared sense of purpose, commitment to team goals, confidence, and performance.

Perseverance: Grit drives more time spent in deliberate practice, improving decision-making and cognitive performance, while mental toughness distinguishes elite athletes from their peers.

Self-Regulation: Elite athletes tend to be more self-aware and willing to invest effort compared to their non-elite peers.

Hope: Hopeful athletes tend to exhibit greater psychological robustness that translates into better performance under pressure. For example, optimistic male soccer players are shown to perform better overall, particularly during losses.

Additionally, Spanish professional soccer club, Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña S.A.D., recently piloted an eight-week program designed to develop a broad range of character strengths through 38 different positive psychology activities which in aggregate resulted in an improvement over time in seasonal performance satisfaction, percentage of time experienced as happy, and percentage of time experienced as unhappy.

Tailored Programs for Athletes and Teams

"During my athletic career, including my time as a Division I NCAA runner, I was never formally exposed to mental performance coaching. I had to teach myself mental skills, and I constantly wondered 'what if?'—what if I had access to tools and coaching like this earlier? At ELITE MYND, we're closing that gap to ensure athletes have the resources they need to thrive," explained Rindos.

ELITE MYND offers customizable programs to address the unique needs of athletes, teams, and sports organizations:

1:1 Coaching: Personalized coaching tailored to the athlete's specific sport and personal goals. Commencing with a detailed strengths assessment, our 1:1 coaching sessions provides a customized approach that integrates mental conditioning and positive psychology principles.

Talent Identification & Development: We work with teams, coaches, and sports organizations at youth, college and professional levels to develop the tools and expertise necessary to identify those character strengths most important to the team as well as create customized development plans that foster both athletic and personal excellence.

Team Development Programs: Customized programs to enhance team dynamics, communication, and overall performance through tailored positive psychology interventions during pre-season training camps, post-season preparations, and other offseason programs. Our programs focus on building a cohesive and resilient team culture, leveraging individual strengths to achieve collective goals.

Group Classes: An extension of our 1:1 coaching, our dynamic group classes are designed to foster collective growth. We offer a range of group sessions of up to 10 athletes in a supportive environment where athletes can learn from each other, share experiences, and build a strong mental foundation together.

Each program incorporates validated assessment tools like the VIA-IS (Values in Action Inventory) and leverages the latest advancements in performance and positive psychology to deliver measurable, impactful results.

Take the First Step Toward Unleashing Your Strengths

ELITE MYND is redefining what's possible in mental performance coaching—unleash your strengths and take your game to the next level! To learn how our evidence-based programs can unlock your full potential, schedule a consultation (call or text 908.251.9954) or explore our services at www.elite-mynd.com.

As a special resource, ELITE MYND is offering a free information guide titled "Unleashing Strengths: The Power of Character Strengths in Elite Athletic Performance." This guide explores:

Empirical evidence on how character strengths enhance athletic performance.

Real-world examples of strengths-based success in sports.

Actionable activities to help athletes develop and unleash their unique strengths.

Download your free guide here: https://www.elite-mynd.com/resources/unleashing-strengths-guide.

For the latest updates and insights, follow us on Instagram: @elite_mynd.

About ELITE MYND Performance LLC

We specialize in strengths-centric, evidence-based mental performance coaching that is rooted in the principles of positive psychology. Our innovative approach focuses on identifying, developing, and leveraging character strengths to enhance athletic performance and overall well-being to ensure that athletes achieve their highest potential both on and off the field. By integrating cutting-edge psychological research with bespoke mental performance coaching strategies and interventions, we empower athletes and teams alike to excel through resilience, mental toughness, and personal growth.

Justin M. Rindos is the founder of ELITE MYND Performance LLC. With a distinguished background as a private equity executive and lifelong elite competitive athlete, Justin combines this experience with a Master of Applied Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied under renowned experts in performance psychology and positive psychology. His coaching focuses on integrating character strengths and other evidence-based positive psychology principles to enhance athletes' mental skillset and on-the-field performance. Prior to founding ELITE MYND, Justin held various leadership roles at a global private equity firm, pioneering industry innovations on a global scale. In his free time, Justin competes in hybrid endurance events and enjoys sharing experiences with his two children.

Media Contact

Justin Rindos, Elite Mynd Performance LLC, 1 9082519954, [email protected], www.elite-mynd.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Elite Mynd Performance LLC