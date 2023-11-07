Elite Risk, Security, and Identity Firm Pioneers a New Practice in Partnership with ServiceNow

As more and more energy companies migrate to the cloud, requirements for Fed Ramp's secure environments become more critical. As a US-owned and operated company and a proud MBE, we are uniquely positioned to support Fed Ramp deployments. Post this

A significant concern for many in the energy and utility sector is the aging Operational Technology (OT) infrastructure. Historically, OT systems were designed for longevity and operational efficiency rather than adaptability and integration with modern IT systems. As a result, many of these legacy systems are ill-equipped to handle the demands of today's digital landscape. Without modernization, these systems are vulnerable to a range of cyber threats, reduced operational efficiency, and integration challenges with newer technologies. Moreover, the gap between antiquated OT systems and current IT frameworks can stymie innovation and impede the seamless flow of data, critical for real-time decision-making and analytics.

Modernizing the OT infrastructure is not merely about staying current; it's about ensuring resilience, security, and the ability to harness the full potential of digital transformation in an interconnected world. Templar Shield's focus on IT and OT digital transformation is a response to this pressing need, offering solutions that bridge the old and the new, ensuring businesses remain robust and agile in an era of rapid technological advancements by leveraging ServiceNow's OT Asset, OT Security and OT Risk and Solutions.

Furthermore, Templar Shield takes pride in its US ownership and status as a certified MBE (Minority Business Enterprise). With goals in place for US energy and utility entities to achieve 25% of their purchased services from MBEs by 2025, Templar Shield is perfectly positioned to support these institutions in meeting and exceeding this target.

Nicholas Friedman, CEO of Templar Shield, remarked, "Our mission has always been to stay at the forefront of innovation, enabling our clients to secure, defend, and fortify their organizations through effective security, risk, and identity technologies. Additionally, many of our Energy clients have a need to capitalize on these transformational programs in 3 to 5 years, and with this new ServiceNow SP program, we can support that. This new venture reaffirms our commitment to the energy and utility sector, delivering transformative solutions that drive growth and resilience, and as our clients migrate to the cloud, Fed Ramp secure environments are critical. As a US-owned and operated company, we can support Fed Ramp deployments. Plus, as a proud MBE, we are excited to support the broader objectives of the industry and contribute to a diverse and inclusive future."

About Templar Shield:

Templar Shield is a US-owned and operated MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) advisory, professional services, and managed services firm specializing in risk, security, and identity, dedicated to equipping businesses with top-tier solutions for the modern digital age. With a reputation built on excellence and innovation, the firm supports organizations across various sectors, including upstream, midstream, and downstream energy entities, ensuring they remain secure, compliant, and ahead of the curve. Learn more about our Energy and Utility services overview at

Regulatory Content: Unified Compliance

Templar Shield partners with Unified Compliance Framework to provide Energy and Utility entities with the regulatory content packs and mapped controls needed for NERC-CIP, TSA, NIST 800-53 and others. Learn more at www.unifiedcompliance.com

For more information or press inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact

Evan McClure, Templar Shield, Inc, 1 619-344-2573, [email protected], https://templarshield.com/energy-utilities/

SOURCE Templar Shield, Inc