Elite Runway Experience Announces Orlando Debut And Introduces Handler Chic ™

"If Elite Runway Experience inspires someone to attend their first dog show, appreciate the extraordinary relationship between handlers and their dogs, or simply see this sport through a different lens, then we will have accomplished exactly what we set out to do." - Randy Lubinsky. Post this

After spending decades in the sport, Randy Lubinsky, Founder and Executive Chairman of Elite Runway Experience and fashion enthusiast himself, believes the world of professional handlers and champion show dogs deserves a much larger audience. "Most people only see a few minutes in the show ring," says Lubinsky. "They never see the dedication, discipline, travel, preparation and remarkable relationships that exist behind the scenes. Elite Runway Experience and Handler Chic were created to introduce new audiences to that world through fashion, storytelling and entertainment."

He continues, "If Elite Runway Experience inspires someone to attend their first dog show, appreciate the extraordinary relationship between handlers and their dogs, or simply see this sport through a different lens, then we will have accomplished exactly what we set out to do."

Additional announcements regarding fashion partners, designers, entertainment, sponsors and the Handler Chic Founding Class will be released throughout the summer and fall.

For more information and to join the VIP list and subscribe for exclusive content and event updates, including the first notification when tickets will be available for purchase and ticket pricing, www.eliterunwayexperience.com, and follow on socials (Facebook/Instagram: @eliterunwayexperience) for the weekly Handler Chic reveals.

About Elite Runway Experience

Elite Runway Experience is a live luxury fashion event where professional models and champion show dogs take the runway together in a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. Through fashion, storytelling and Handler Chic, the event shines a spotlight on the extraordinary professionals behind some of the world's most celebrated dogs, inviting audiences to experience the beauty, dedication and passion of the purebred dog community in an entirely new way.

About Handler Chic™

Handler Chic is the signature storytelling platform of Elite Runway Experience. Through editorial content, photography, video, social media and live experiences, Handler Chic introduces audiences to the elite professional handlers who dedicate their lives to presenting and competing with champion show dogs.

Media Contact

Ilene Lieber, Passion PR Consulting, 1 321-277-7812, [email protected], www.passionprconsulting.com

SOURCE Elite Runway Experience