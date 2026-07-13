Elite Runway Experience Announces Orlando Debut And Introduces Handler Chic ™

A Showstopping New Luxury Lifestyle Experience Hits the Runway This December Featuring Professional Fashion Models, Champion Show Dogs and the Inaugural Handler Chic Founding Class - Join the VIP Waitlist and Subscribe for Event Updates at www.eliterunwayexperience.com
ORLANDO, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Runway Experience (ERE) today announces its spectacular debut event coming to the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel in Orlando, Florida on December 11, 2026. Unlike traditional fashion shows or dog events, the first-of-its kind Elite Runway Experience combines professional fashion models, champion show dogs and handlers, luxury brands and live entertainment in a completely new live event designed to engage both luxury consumers and fashion enthusiasts and dog show audiences and dog lovers.
As part of the launch, ERE also unveils Handler Chic™, an innovative storytelling platform dedicated to celebrate the elite professional dog handlers whose expertise, dedication and passion drive the sport of purebred dogs. Beginning July 13, 2026, Handler Chic will introduce its inaugural Founding Class through an eight-week editorial and social media campaign highlighting eight elite handlers from across the United States. Each handler will have a dedicated Reveal Week featuring professional photography, interviews, their stories, accomplishments and behind-the-scenes content leading up to the event.
After spending decades in the sport, Randy Lubinsky, Founder and Executive Chairman of Elite Runway Experience and fashion enthusiast himself, believes the world of professional handlers and champion show dogs deserves a much larger audience. "Most people only see a few minutes in the show ring," says Lubinsky. "They never see the dedication, discipline, travel, preparation and remarkable relationships that exist behind the scenes. Elite Runway Experience and Handler Chic were created to introduce new audiences to that world through fashion, storytelling and entertainment."
He continues, "If Elite Runway Experience inspires someone to attend their first dog show, appreciate the extraordinary relationship between handlers and their dogs, or simply see this sport through a different lens, then we will have accomplished exactly what we set out to do."
Additional announcements regarding fashion partners, designers, entertainment, sponsors and the Handler Chic Founding Class will be released throughout the summer and fall.
For more information and to join the VIP list and subscribe for exclusive content and event updates, including the first notification when tickets will be available for purchase and ticket pricing, www.eliterunwayexperience.com, and follow on socials (Facebook/Instagram: @eliterunwayexperience) for the weekly Handler Chic reveals.
About Elite Runway Experience
Elite Runway Experience is a live luxury fashion event where professional models and champion show dogs take the runway together in a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. Through fashion, storytelling and Handler Chic, the event shines a spotlight on the extraordinary professionals behind some of the world's most celebrated dogs, inviting audiences to experience the beauty, dedication and passion of the purebred dog community in an entirely new way.
About Handler Chic™
Handler Chic is the signature storytelling platform of Elite Runway Experience. Through editorial content, photography, video, social media and live experiences, Handler Chic introduces audiences to the elite professional handlers who dedicate their lives to presenting and competing with champion show dogs.
Media Contact
Ilene Lieber, Passion PR Consulting, 1 321-277-7812, [email protected], www.passionprconsulting.com
SOURCE Elite Runway Experience
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