Elite Turf USA selected by GoodSports USA to Resurface Field, Highlighting Durability, Safety, and Sustainability

Elite Turf USA, a pioneer in the synthetic turf industry in terms of innovation, playability, safety & sustainability was awarded the bid to resurface GoodSports USA's multi-purpose sports field.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoodSports USA (www.goodsportsusa.com), a premier destination for recreational sports and activities in Wall Township, is excited to announce their decision to select Elite Turf USA (www.eliteturfusa.com) to resurface their final athletic field. After having previously partnered with Elite Turf to resurface a couple of fields a few years ago, GoodSports USA was impressed by the product's exceptional performance and durability, which prompted them to move forward with Elite Turf again for this final project.

"Our fields get heavy daily use from a wide range of activities, and Elite Turf has proven to be the perfect solution," said Danny Pepe, General Manager of GoodSports USA. "The resilience and quality of the turf have exceeded our expectations, which made it an easy choice to select them again for our last field that needed to be replaced."

GoodSports USA is especially excited about the installation of Elite Turf's new GameTime system which was just launched and features woven-in game lines. This advanced design enhances both the durability and aesthetics of the field while reducing the need for ongoing maintenance. "Selecting Elite Turf's GameTime turf was a no-brainer for us," said Pepe. "The woven-in lines not only make the field look fantastic but also improve safety and reduce the wear and tear associated with glued in seam lines. We're thrilled to give our athletes and kids a state-of-the art surface."

Elite Turf, known for their innovative and sustainable field solutions, designs surfaces that prioritize safety and environmental responsibility. Their fields are heavy metal- and PAH-free, ensuring a safe playing environment for athletes of all ages. Furthermore, Elite Turf's systems are engineered to provide shock absorption and minimize injury risks, making them ideal for high-intensity sports. Sustainability is at the core of Elite Turf's mission, as the company focuses on eco-friendly materials that significantly reduce environmental impact.

GoodSports USA is one of New Jersey's leading multi-sport facilities, offering a variety of recreational activities including soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, and flag football. The facility caters to both youth and adult leagues, offering year-round training programs, camps, and clinics designed to support the development of athletes at every level.

The resurfacing of GoodSports USA's final field marks another milestone in their commitment to providing top-quality facilities for athletes, while ensuring that safety and sustainability remain a priority. By continuing their partnership with Elite Turf, GoodSports USA reaffirms its dedication to delivering the best possible sporting experience to the community.

