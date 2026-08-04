Elite365 Family of Brands Names Carolina Araya as New CEO

Araya, previously COO, succeeds founder Tracy Clark, who will become the Executive Chairman and operating partner with Elite365's equity sponsor after leading the organization into its current expansion phase.

IRVING, Texas and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite365 Family of Brands ("Elite365"), today announced the appointment of healthcare staffing executive Carolina Araya as Chief Executive Officer, marking the company's next phase of strategic growth following a period of rapid expansion, acquisitions, and diversification across the healthcare workforce industry. Founder Tracy Clark will transition to Chairman of the Board, where he will continue guiding long-term strategy and innovation. The transition reflects Elite365's long-term succession strategy, allowing Clark to focus on enterprise growth initiatives, acquisitions, innovation, and strategic partnerships while Araya leads day-to-day operations and execution.

Araya is an accomplished healthcare executive who has worked in healthcare staffing for over 25 years. She previously held executive leadership positions at AMN Healthcare and Medical Express before joining Elite365 as COO in 2025. She played a pivotal role in leading the successful acquisitions of Wilderness Medical Staffing and Focus Staff, overseeing strategic planning, operational processes, and cross-functional execution to ensure a seamless transition and integration. While at Elite365, Araya was named a 2026 Staffing 100 North America honoree by Staffing Industry Analysts - a prestigious recognition awarded to executives shaping the future of the workforce ecosystem across the continent. In addition to her professional experience, Araya is a past President of the Board of Directors at the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO), and currently serves on the board of the nonprofit Make-a-Wish San Diego.

"I am excited to begin this new chapter at the head of an incredible family of healthcare staffing brands," said Araya. "This company is entering a new era of expanded services, possibilities, and technological innovation powered by powerful human relationships. I would like to express my deepest thanks and gratitude to Tracy Clark, who has modeled servant-leadership as he led Elite365's growth from a small startup staffing company into a diversified healthcare workforce platform to be reckoned with."

Under Clark's leadership, Elite365 transformed from a startup into one of the nation's fastest-growing healthcare staffing organizations, expanding into multiple specialized workforce segments, completing strategic acquisitions, launching international nursing services, and positioning the company for its first managed service provider (MSP) offering. Over the past year, Elite365 has built a diversified portfolio with six divisions and doubling revenue in the locum tenens and allied health segments. He led the launch of Elite365's International Nursing Division in 2023, which has now enabled more than 600 nurses to immigrate to the U.S. and work where they are needed. Last year, Clark was named a 2025 Staffing 100 North America honoree.

Araya will continue Clark's work to build the organization's first managed service provider (MSP) program, which will be launched later this year. In his new role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Clark will be the advisor to the CEO in areas such as strategic acquisitions. He will focus on researching the latest market trends to help Elite365 expand into growth opportunity areas, including harnessing AI tools to better serve its markets.

"Carolina Araya is the leader every healthcare staffing organization needs if they want to grow in a way that truly serves every patient population nationwide," said Clark. "I cannot think of a better person to lead Elite365 into its next phase of expansion. Healthcare organizations of every size deserve to have the workforce visibility, resources, and support they need to maintain access to care and build stronger, more sustainable teams. It is my honor and privilege to move into the role of Executive Chairman and watch Carolina achieve this vision for our clients and for every organization who needs a responsive program designed around their patients' needs."

Since its founding in 2022, Elite365 has evolved through strategic acquisitions, organic growth, and expansion into underserved healthcare staffing segments to build an enterprise platform capable of addressing staffing challenges across virtually every segment of healthcare. The company has since been named as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the U.S., and one of the nation's largest healthcare staffing companies by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

The leadership transition announced today comes as Elite365 continues its rapid expansion through strategic acquisitions, service line diversification, and investments in technology. The company remains focused on sustainable long-term growth while delivering measurable value to healthcare systems, clinicians, and strategic partners. Earlier this year, Elite365 announced its formation of the Elite365 Family of Brands, bringing together a portfolio of five specialized healthcare workforce organizations under one unified vision. The family of brands delivers comprehensive talent solutions across international nursing, locum tenens physician and advanced practice staffing, allied health, travel healthcare, and permanent placement services.

About Elite365 Family of Brands

Headquartered in Irving, Texas and Tampa, Florida, Elite365 Family of Brands ("Elite365") is a national healthcare staffing company with multiple medical staffing brands under one parent umbrella. Elite365 Family of Brands places physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, and therapists in all 50 United States. Its staffing solutions include locum tenens, permanent placement, international nursing, and allied health staffing, as well as a variety of career options ranging from temporary to travel to permanent positions. Elite365's locum tenens brands are proud members of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations. Learn more at www.elite365.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Flocken, Elite365 Family of Brands, 1 2406300316, [email protected], https://elite365.com/

SOURCE Elite365 Family of Brands