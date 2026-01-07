Eliza Dushku, Mental Health Counselor and Former Actress, Joins VETS Board of Directors

I'm honored to join this Board and support the critical work of providing access to psychedelic-assisted therapies, advancing lifesaving research, and advocating for the policy changes necessary to end the veteran suicide epidemic. Post this

Dushku, best known for her groundbreaking role as Faith in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and her extensive film and television career, retired from acting in 2017 to pursue her calling in clinical mental health. After her own transformative experience with psychedelic therapy in 2018, she earned a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Lesley University with a focus on addiction, recovery, and trauma, as well as certification in psychedelic-assisted therapy.

She currently serves as a Behavioral Health Therapist and Program Development Specialist in Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy at Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of war for veterans, service members, and military families.

"After 25 years in entertainment, I found my true calling in helping others heal from trauma," said Dushku. "VETS is at the forefront of a mental health revolution that is saving veterans' lives. I'm honored to join this Board and support the critical work of providing access to psychedelic-assisted therapies, advancing lifesaving research, and advocating for the policy changes necessary to end the veteran suicide epidemic."

Dushku recently served as an executive producer on the Netflix documentary In Waves and War, which chronicles Navy SEALs' journeys through psychedelic therapy for combat trauma. The film, which premiered November 3, 2025, features VETS co-founders Marcus and Amber Capone and highlights the organization's mission to expand veteran access to innovative mental health treatments.

"Eliza embodies the values at the heart of VETS' mission," said Marcus Capone, Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors. "She understands both the scientific rigor required for this work and the profound human impact of psychedelic therapy. Her clinical perspective, advocacy skills, and willingness to use her platform to shine a light on veteran mental health issues will be instrumental as we scale our work."

With over 1,200 grants awarded since 2020 and research partnerships with Stanford University and Ohio State University, VETS has established itself as a leader in the psychedelic therapy movement. The organization's 2025 launch of the VALOR Coalition and legislative victories in Texas, California, and at the federal level demonstrate its growing influence in policy advocacy.

Dushku's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as VETS continues to expand its Foundational Healing Grants program, advance cutting-edge research published in journals like Nature Medicine, and advocate for legislative reforms that expedite clinical trials and veteran access to psychedelic-assisted therapies.

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS has supported over 1,200 veterans and veteran spouses with psychedelic-assisted therapy treatment abroad, paired with comprehensive preparation and integration coaching. The organization partners with leading research institutions and has secured over $118 million in research funding through successful advocacy efforts. For more information, visit www.vetsolutions.org.

