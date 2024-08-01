Elizabeth Justen Reelected Chair of South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners

Memorial Healthcare System announces the reelection of Elizabeth Justen, MBA, as Chair, Steven Harvey, MBA, as Vice Chair, and Douglas Harrison, Esq., Secretary/Treasurer of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Healthcare System announces the reelection of Elizabeth Justen, MBA, as Chair, Steven Harvey, MBA, as Vice Chair, and Douglas Harrison, Esq., Secretary/Treasurer of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners.
The Board of Commissioners also includes Laura Raybin Miller, Brad Friedman, and Luis Orta Ph.D. Appointed by the Governor of Florida, the Board oversees the operations of Memorial Healthcare System, a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction with nearly 17,000 employees, six hospitals and numerous ambulatory care centers.
Justen brings extensive leadership experience in the corporate world to her role, coupled with a deep commitment to community health. Harvey's financial expertise and dedication to patient care are invaluable assets to the Board. Harrison's legal acumen and commitment to transparency ensures the system's financial stability.
"We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and experienced group of leaders guiding Memorial," said K. Scott Wester, president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "Chairwoman Justen's vision and passion for improving healthcare in our community is inspiring."
The Board of Commissioners will continue to work closely with Memorial's leadership team to provide exceptional care and serve the needs of the Broward County community.
About Memorial Healthcare System
South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.
Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care. It employs a staff of nearly 17,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, a health specialty center, and nursing home.
Media Contact
Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], https://www.mhs.net/
SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System
Share this article