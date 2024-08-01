Elizabeth Justen Reelected Chair of South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners

"We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and experienced group of leaders guiding Memorial," - K. Scott Wester Post this

Justen brings extensive leadership experience in the corporate world to her role, coupled with a deep commitment to community health. Harvey's financial expertise and dedication to patient care are invaluable assets to the Board. Harrison's legal acumen and commitment to transparency ensures the system's financial stability.

"We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and experienced group of leaders guiding Memorial," said K. Scott Wester, president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "Chairwoman Justen's vision and passion for improving healthcare in our community is inspiring."

The Board of Commissioners will continue to work closely with Memorial's leadership team to provide exceptional care and serve the needs of the Broward County community.

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care. It employs a staff of nearly 17,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, a health specialty center, and nursing home.

