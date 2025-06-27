Elizabeth Magazine Expands National Brand as Legal Marketing Powerhouse, Announces Speaking Engagement at Women in Leadership Conference

Attorney, bestselling author, and social media entrepreneur Elizabeth Magazine is redefining the art of personal branding for lawyers, executives, and entrepreneurs.

PALM HARBOR, Fla., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney, bestselling author, and social media entrepreneur Elizabeth Magazine is redefining the art of personal branding for lawyers, executives, and entrepreneurs.

As the founder of Lawthentic Consulting, a premier boutique agency, Magazine has emerged as a sought-after voice in legal marketing and storytelling, specializing in short form video reels across the five major platforms: Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. In addition, the company offers digital packages which include websites and rebranding.

With a reputation for turning legal minds and entrepreneurs into recognized personal and professional brands, Elizabeth is now unveiling a suite of new branding packages tailored specifically for high-level professionals who want more than visibility—they want legacy. These packages are designed to craft standout personal narratives, elevate thought leadership, and position clients as trusted authorities in their industries.

"Your story deserves to be seen. Not just in courtrooms or boardrooms, but on every platform your audience lives on," says Magazine.

Her rise in the digital media space is gaining national attention. Elizabeth has been invited to speak at the prestigious Women in Leadership Conference hosted by Betty Aquino in New Orleans, September 24–26, where she'll share insights on brand authority, reinvention, and building a bold brand presence as a woman in leadership. Her highly acclaimed presentation will spotlight strategies from her Amazon bestselling book, "Make It Happen: Every Woman's Guide to Juggling Career and Family."

Make It Happen continues to resonate with ambitious women across the country, offering both inspiration and tactical advice for navigating modern career demands without losing authenticity.

Highlights of Elizabeth Magazine's current ventures include:

A growing national client base of attorneys and entrepreneurs featured in dynamic video campaigns

Expanded branding services for personal storytelling, thought leadership, and digital credibility

Strategic social media placement and consulting across all major platforms

Speaking engagements that combine media strategy, leadership, and personal reinvention

Elizabeth Magazine isn't just building brands; she's building movements. With Lawthentic Consulting, she is on track to become the nation's go-to expert for elevating professionals through strategic, story-driven digital content.

