ELLA'S FLATS® Launches New Spicy Flavor All Seed Cracker

Ella's Flats are Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, nut free, keto, paleo, vegan and are a plant-based whole food crafted with only clean ingredients and without any grains, starches, sugars, oils, processed ingredients or preservatives. Also available in five other flavors including Everything, Sesame, Hemp, Caraway and Cumin.

"We're thrilled to offer this new flavor for everyday snacking and meals with the promise of clean ingredients, exceptional taste and a surprisingly light and crunchy texture," said Ellen Macks, Founder of Ella's Flats. "I developed the recipes in 2017 after eating clean whole food ingredients since I was a young adult. I was craving satisfying food with real nutrition and without processed fillers. My Ella's Flats use simple foods with just a few pure ingredients!"

Ella's Flats are available in 4.8 ounce resealable bags and single serve snack packs perfect for healthy snacking on the go. Learn more at Ellasflats.com.

About ELLA'S FLATS®: Ella's Flats are one of the leading all seed crackers made with the simplest ingredients, just seeds and spices. Founded in 2017 by Ellen Macks, a mother and grandmother passionate about healthy and yummy food, the woman-owned and family operated business is headquartered in Naples, Fla. Ella's Flats are sold in over 2,000 grocery and specialty stores including Publix, Whole Foods Market, Safeway, Juice Press, Wegmans, Erewhon, Central Market, Gelson's, Zabars, Lowe's, Bristol Farms, Market of Choice, Metropolitan Market, Rosauer's, Ridley's, Fresh Market, Safeway, Pete's Market, Food City and online at Amazon, Kroger.com, Ellasflats.com, and many more coming soon. Visit Ellasflats.com Follow on FB and Instagram @Ellasflats

