Elle Baez Takes to the Runway to Advocate for Mental Health

Break Free NYFW, a designer showcase with a cause, announces their featured speakers, performers, and sponsors for their up-and-coming runway show.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Break Free NYFW, a designer showcase with a cause, announces their featured speakers, performers, and sponsors for their up-and-coming runway show featuring fashion designers such as OIT Fitness a size-inclusive activewear brand, RaccoonGuts a Toronto based upcycle design house, NYFW Veterans Heritage India Fashions, Sonal Couture, & JulissaDesigns, and NYC natives Just Us Kidz and Rehab Studios.

The Break Free NYFW Designer Showcase is being held on Monday, September 11th, which is being held during National Recovery Month, a month to celebrate those who have sought recovery from a substance use disorder, and to encourage others to seek ways to gain sobriety and to live a sober lifestyle.

The proceeds from this showcase will go towards the Break Free Foundation's scholarship fund, which provides scholarships for those seeking treatment for a substance use disorder through attending a rehabilitation and outpatient center at low to no cost to them.

For the upcoming Break Free NYFW showcase, our guest speakers include Christine Jeberg from BigVision, who will be giving a Narcan demonstration on the runway, and, Alexandra Nyman, the founder of the Break Free Foundation.

Performing on the runway will be body-positivity advocate Elle Baez, and Boi Angel. Elle is known for empowering and inspiring others through her captivating hooks, body-positive music videos, versatile writing style, and motto of self-love. Elle just recently dropped her new hit single "Fuego" which was featured in Rolling Stone!

As a songwriter, Elle has also been featured by the Grammy's, and has opened for charting artist Bea Miller, went on a VS Pink Sponsored Tour, and will be opening for Leah Kate this October! Boi Angel is a fresh face to the music scene as well as being in recovery. With nearly a year under his belt, Boi Angel can be described as a breath of fresh air in the alternative R&B/Rap/Pop scene, and he is quickly becoming one of the most exciting and dynamic artists in the genre. With his unique voice, innovative production, and thoughtful lyrics, Boi Angel is definitely an artist to watch in the coming years.

This showcase is sponsored by Phoenix House, Seasons in Malibu, Curious Elixirs, and Mobilize Recovery, with additional support from Front Society, Vita Health, The Embrace Family Recovery Podcast, the New York Makeup Academy, the Paul Mitchell School, Pavilion, Sanzo, Liquid Death, AVEC, GrRvi, Ritual, Flyers, Rehab Studios, The Break Free Foundation, Mocktail Mart, Ceria, NAMI NYC, BigVision, Third Place Bar, Fat Tiger, and so many more.

At 6 pm when the doors open, guests will be treated to an exclusive tasting of Curious Elixir's product line, featuring four of their elixirs for attendees to taste and sip on while they wait for the show to begin.

At 8:30 pm when the runway show ends, guests can enjoy Break Free's exclusive after-party, presented by Curious Elixirs, who will be continuing their tasting, and will also feature a pop-up bar experience from Third Place Bar + Andres from Fat Tiger. Third Place Bar is a series of alcohol-free events at several different venues in Manhattan & Brooklyn. They aim to provide a social space that has all of the vibes of a neighborhood bar for those who are sober, sober curious, or just taking a night off from drinking.

All of our sponsors, speakers, designers, and performers have come together to share the story of how mental health and substance use has impacted their lives, and to celebrate recovery month with all who attend this showcase. The Break Free NYFW Designer Showcase will be held on Monday, September 11th at 230 Fifth in the Empire Ballroom. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

