ElleVet Academy Launches with Classes on Cannabinoid Veterinary Science, Offering Free RACE Approved CE Credits for Veterinary Professionals

ElleVet looks forward to filling the need for CBD education in veterinary schools.

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ElleVet Sciences, the leading authority on cannabinoid veterinary science, proudly announces the launch of ElleVet Academy (ellevetacademy.com), its online learning platform offering free continuing education (CE) credits to veterinary professionals. ElleVet Academy courses aim to empower veterinary professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to confidently incorporate cannabinoid-based products into their practice to support patients with osteoarthritis, epilepsy, atopic dermatitis, and anxiety.

ElleVet Academy's curriculum is designed by accomplished veterinary professionals who have played significant roles in defining cannabinoid use through groundbreaking research and clinical trials. "ElleVet Academy represents a pivotal step in advancing veterinary education," said Dr. Joseph J. Wakshlag, Chief Veterinary Medical Officer, ElleVet Sciences. "By providing free, science-based continuing education courses on cannabinoid science, we empower veterinary professionals to enhance the quality of their patients' lives through the use of cannabinoids."

Key Highlights of ElleVet Academy:

Comprehensive Cannabinoid Curriculum: ElleVet Academy offers a range of courses, starting with an introduction to cannabinoid veterinary science and progressing to higher-level courses that delve deeper into the science such as the pharmacokinetics and clinical use of cannabinoids. All courses offered by ElleVet Academy meet RACE standards established by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards (AAVSB).

Free Continuing Education Credits: Veterinary professionals can earn RACE-approved CE credits at no cost, making ElleVet Academy the most accessible and comprehensive resource for gaining essential education in cannabinoid veterinary science.

Scientific Expertise: ElleVet Academy courses were designed by the same veterinary professionals and researchers who brought cannabinoid veterinary science to the forefront of pet care. This expertise ensures veterinary professionals will be able to explain the science behind cannabinoid-based treatments to pet parents seeking better care for their companions.

"Research has consistently driven ElleVet's mission," said Christian Kjaer, CEO and Co-Founder of ElleVet Sciences. "The launch of ElleVet Academy represents an important step in providing the tools veterinary professionals need to benefit from the scientific breakthroughs ElleVet and leading research institutes have achieved in the area of cannabinoid use with cats, dogs, and other species."

About ElleVet Academy

ElleVet Academy was founded with a passion to share cannabinoid veterinary science directly with veterinary professionals seeking to provide a better quality of life for their patients. The academy's free, CE courses approved by RACE are rooted in the latest cannabinoid research, and its team of accomplished veterinary professionals and scientists is dedicated to advancing the understanding and application of cannabinoids in veterinary medicine. For more information about ElleVet Academy and to enroll in free courses, visit https://www.ElleVetAcademy.com.

About ElleVet Sciences

ElleVet Sciences is a leading science-focused pet CBD + CBDA company based in Portland, Maine, USA. As the first and only organization to conduct successful CBD + CBDA clinical trials, ElleVet has pioneered the use of complete spectrum cannabinoid oil to support mobility, stress, skin, neuro, and cognitive health in pets. ElleVet's team includes the very same veterinary professionals who brought CBD + CBDA veterinary science to the forefront of pet health research. ElleVet was founded in 2017, the same year their landmark clinical trial on osteoarthritis was completed at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. With more than 40 clinical trials and R&D projects completed or underway, ElleVet Sciences is committed to improving the lives of pets through science and innovation.

