ElleVet Sciences Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

"I'm proud to be part of a rapidly growing company that is revolutionizing the animal health industry by developing safe, effective solutions to improve the health and wellness of pets. Our commitment to making a lasting impact on pets' lives is at the core of our mission," Israelson explained. "My journey with ElleVet has been one of personal and professional growth, and I'm excited to continue driving innovation and creating significant value with the ElleVet team."

Shadrin joins ElleVet as Chief Commercial Officer leading the company's ecommerce, marketing, customer experience, and sales teams. With over 25 years of marketing and operator experience, Shadrin has held the roles of Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, and Global VP of Direct to Consumer for companies ranging from start-ups to multi-billion dollar, publicly traded corporations. Ryan holds a BA in History from Hamilton College and certification in AI and Machine Learning from Stanford School of Engineering.

"Just as ElleVet has applied scientific rigor to the development of the most vet recommended CBD + CBDA pet health supplements, I aim to apply data science and analytics to build market share, personalize the customer journey, and maximize revenue opportunities," Shadrin shared. "This synthesis of science and strategy will drive our mission forward, ensuring that every decision enhances our ability to make a real difference in the lives of pets and their families."

The expansion of the ElleVet leadership team is a key milestone in the company's strategic growth plan. "We are excited to announce the promotion of Haley and the hiring of Ryan as we continue to grow ElleVet Sciences and explore the role of cannabinoids in animal health," said Christian Kjaer, CEO and Co Founder of ElleVet Sciences. "Haley and Ryan will play integral roles in ElleVet's leadership and future. Their unique and impressive expertise, passion, and energy will have a strong impact on ElleVet's strategic goals and future growth."

