ElleVet Sciences Promotes Haley Israelson to Chief Executive Officer

"I am honored to become the CEO of ElleVet Sciences, an amazing company and a pioneer in the field of science-backed nutraceuticals for pets. Central to ElleVet's DNA is our science first approach, our promise to provide outstanding customer experiences, and our commitment to always doing what is right. These core elements provide an impactful framework for all decision making and I look forward to continuing to live by, and lead with, these company values," says Haley Israelson, ElleVet Sciences CFO.

"ElleVet Sciences' Board of Directors has conducted a year-long search for our next CEO to help develop ElleVet to its full potential. We could not be more pleased with this outcome. Haley has a deep understanding of all aspects of the business and is a highly valued member of our team. ElleVet has invested significantly in scientific research with over 40 clinical studies and R&D projects completed or underway, including recent advancements in feline and equine health that we look forward to sharing in early 2025. I see no better candidate than Haley to execute on the amazing opportunities on the horizon and I look forward to continuing to support the company as a member of the Board," says Christian Kjaer, ElleVet Sciences Co-founder, Chair, and CEO.

Within a few years, ElleVet has created a strong brand in the veterinary field and has grown to become a brand both veterinarians and pet owners associate with outstanding quality and results due to its science-first approach. This level of scientific rigor, above and beyond for a nutraceutical company, has led ElleVet to become the biggest supplier of hemp-based products for pets. ElleVet products are carried in thousands of veterinary clinics nationwide.

About Haley Israelson

Prior to joining ElleVet Sciences, Israelson served as a finance and investment professional in the venture capital and private equity space, where she worked with numerous high growth companies. Haley is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Maine. She earned her MBA and BS in Accounting from Husson University.

About ElleVet Sciences

ElleVet Sciences is a leading science-focused pet CBD + CBDA company based in Portland, Maine, USA. As the first and only organization to conduct successful CBD + CBDA clinical trials, ElleVet has pioneered the use of complete spectrum cannabinoid oil to support mobility, stress, skin, neuro, and cognitive health in pets. ElleVet's team includes the very same veterinary professionals who brought CBD + CBDA veterinary science to the forefront of pet health research. ElleVet was founded in 2017, the same year its landmark clinical trial on osteoarthritis was completed at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. With more than 40 clinical trials and R&D projects completed or underway, ElleVet Sciences is committed to making pets healthier by integrating science with nature's most powerful compounds.

Media Contact

Christian Kjaer, ElleVet Sciences, 1 800-676-3777, [email protected], https://www.ellevetsciences.com/

