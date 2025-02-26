Ellie Diagnostics Appoints Brük Herbst as Chief Executive Officer

Herbst to Drive Growth and Strategy as CEO of Ellie.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellie Diagnostics, the fastest-growing veterinary reference laboratory in the nation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brük Herbst as its new Chief Executive Officer. With an extensive background in global diagnostics, commercial strategy, and leadership, Mr. Herbst is set to drive Ellie in its next phase of growth.
Mr. Herbst has held several high-profile executive roles, most recently serving as President of Global Diagnostics at Covetrus, where he led the strategic direction and growth initiatives for the company's diagnostics division. Prior to Covetrus, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Zomedica, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Voyce, and Vice President of Sales & Marketing at IDEXX. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in product development, enhancing customer success strategies, and optimizing business line profitability. His leadership has fostered a culture of collaboration and innovation, positioning these organizations as key players in the veterinary industry.
Ellie remains dedicated to transforming veterinary healthcare through novel diagnostic solutions. Under Mr. Herbst's leadership, the company aims to expand its capabilities, enhance customer experience, and further solidify its position as a leader in veterinary diagnostics.
"I am honored to join Ellie at such an exciting time in its journey," said Brük Herbst, CEO of Ellie. "Ellie has already established itself as an innovator in the veterinary diagnostics space, and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive strategic growth, strengthen partnerships, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."
"Avego is thrilled to welcome Brük as Ellie's new CEO," said Thomas Vandervort, Managing Partner at Avego. "His deep expertise in diagnostics and proven leadership in commercial strategy make him the ideal leader to propel Ellie forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Ellie will continue to disrupt the market and deliver superior diagnostic solutions to the veterinary community."
About Ellie Diagnostics ("Ellie")
Ellie is a leading provider in laboratory diagnostics for veterinarians, committed to delivering high-quality, accurate, and efficient testing services. As part of its innovative approach, the company partners with veterinary professionals to enhance patient outcomes through advanced diagnostic insights.
About Avego Management ("Avego")
Avego, founded in 2015 by former healthcare entrepreneurs, is a multi-strategy healthcare-focused investment firm with offices in New York and Georgia. Through its three strategies, which include private equity, venture capital, and a long/short fund, Avego invests in private and public companies developing and commercializing innovative products and services for patients, practitioners, and other stakeholders across the healthcare continuum. To learn more about Avego, visit avego.com
