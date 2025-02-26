Ellie Diagnostics Appoints Brük Herbst as Chief Executive Officer

"Ellie has already established itself as an innovator in the veterinary diagnostics space, and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive strategic growth, strengthen partnerships, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers." Post this

Ellie remains dedicated to transforming veterinary healthcare through novel diagnostic solutions. Under Mr. Herbst's leadership, the company aims to expand its capabilities, enhance customer experience, and further solidify its position as a leader in veterinary diagnostics.

"I am honored to join Ellie at such an exciting time in its journey," said Brük Herbst, CEO of Ellie. "Ellie has already established itself as an innovator in the veterinary diagnostics space, and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive strategic growth, strengthen partnerships, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."

"Avego is thrilled to welcome Brük as Ellie's new CEO," said Thomas Vandervort, Managing Partner at Avego. "His deep expertise in diagnostics and proven leadership in commercial strategy make him the ideal leader to propel Ellie forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Ellie will continue to disrupt the market and deliver superior diagnostic solutions to the veterinary community."

About Ellie Diagnostics ("Ellie")

Ellie is a leading provider in laboratory diagnostics for veterinarians, committed to delivering high-quality, accurate, and efficient testing services. As part of its innovative approach, the company partners with veterinary professionals to enhance patient outcomes through advanced diagnostic insights.

About Avego Management ("Avego")

Avego, founded in 2015 by former healthcare entrepreneurs, is a multi-strategy healthcare-focused investment firm with offices in New York and Georgia. Through its three strategies, which include private equity, venture capital, and a long/short fund, Avego invests in private and public companies developing and commercializing innovative products and services for patients, practitioners, and other stakeholders across the healthcare continuum. To learn more about Avego, visit avego.com

