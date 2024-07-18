Ellie Diagnostics Forms Strategic Alliance with Heart + Paw to Advance Veterinary Care

"Our shared commitment to superior quality of patient care makes this partnership particularly powerful," commented Mark DeCourcy, CEO of Ellie Diagnostics. "Together, we are poised to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of pets." Post this

"After an extensive search, it was refreshing to see Ellie's forward-thinking approach to veterinary diagnostics. Their exceptional laboratory quality and their innovative analytics platform will allow Heart + Paw to raise the bar on our already high medical quality" said Dr. George Melillo, co-founder and chief veterinary officer of Heart + Paw. "Their wellness focused approach to lab work aligns with our philosophy of serving the whole pet, and not just running tests when a pet is ill. By integrating leading-edge diagnostic capabilities with our low-stress, pet-centric approach, we are setting a new standard for the industry."

"I am excited to have found a partner who is as invested in data-driven decision making as we are," added David Lasus, CEO of Heart + Paw. "Our collaboration with Ellie adds another dimension to our ecosystem at Heart + Paw that allows us to rely on objective data to improve patient outcomes."

Over the next few weeks, Heart + Paw will transition its network of 28 hospitals across 10 states to Ellie's laboratory services platform.

"Our shared commitment to superior quality of patient care makes this partnership particularly powerful," commented Mark DeCourcy, CEO of Ellie Diagnostics. "Together, we are poised to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of pets."

About Ellie Diagnostics

As the fastest-growing independent veterinary diagnostics laboratory in the U.S., Ellie Diagnostics offers an array of cutting-edge services nationwide, including swift lab results and innovative reporting solutions. Learn more at http://www.elliediagnostics.com

About Heart + Paw

Founded in 2018, Heart + Paw offers full-service veterinary centers that are reimagining pet care in every way, providing state-of-the-art care that today's pet parents expect. From routine wellness, dental care, radiology, and surgeries to grooming and daycare, all pets are treated with a low stress approach. Now operating in 28 locations across ten states, Heart + Paw care incorporates advanced technologies, top-of-the-line amenities, equipment selected based on years of practice and research, and a fresh philosophy for pets, pet parents and the veterinarian teams. Under the leadership of co-founder and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. George Melillo, and Chief Executive Officer Dave Lasus, Heart + Paw leads the way by treating pets and pet parents like family in a way that no one ever has. In 2024, and for the third year in a row, Heart + Paw is recognized as a top employer – Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. To learn more, visit Heart + Paw online at heartandpaw.com, or follow Heart + Paw on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sarah Flocken, Ellie Diagnostics, 2406300316, [email protected], www.elliediagnostics.com

SOURCE Ellie Diagnostics