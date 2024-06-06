Ellie Diagnostics Introduces Ellie Specialty, Revolutionizing Diagnostic Solutions for Veterinary Specialty Hospitals

Ellie Specialty gives veterinarians a centralized platform designed to replace outdated, manual, and cumbersome procedures with a seamless, integrated solution that streamlines lab orders, results, reporting, and proactively monitoring across a nationwide network of laboratories.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Ellie Diagnostics, the leading independent diagnostic service provider for veterinarians, proudly announced the launch of Ellie Specialty during the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) Forum 2024. This innovative new division is dedicated to transforming diagnostic processes for specialty veterinary hospitals, focusing on superior patient care.

Ellie Specialty allows veterinarians to practice medicine exactly as they prefer, selecting specific tests for specific labs, like Auburn and Mira Vista, without the administrative burden. This flexibility is delivered through a centralized platform designed to replace outdated, manual, and cumbersome procedures with a seamless, integrated solution that streamlines lab orders, results, reporting, and proactively monitoring across a nationwide network of laboratories. This will greatly improve the quality of diagnostics, as the streamlined workflow reduces errors and mitigates potential delays in testing.

Mark DeCourcy, Founder and CEO of Ellie Diagnostics, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "We are incredibly proud of the efforts our team has invested to develop this groundbreaking platform for veterinary specialists. Ellie Specialty epitomizes our core mission to innovate and redefine diagnostics, ensuring top-tier service and care."

Ellie Specialty provides an array of exclusive features to its clients, including:

Diagnostic Kiosk: Serves as the central hub for ordering tests across multiple laboratories, providing in-house sample tracking and accessing results. Seamlessly integrating with many Practice Information Management Systems (PIMS), it dramatically improves both workflow and accuracy.

Specialty Concierge Team: Provides personalized service, expertly managing specimen handling and facilitating a seamless diagnostic experience. This dedicated team ensures that every aspect of the diagnostic process is streamlined and efficient.

Full-Time Onsite Concierges for Larger Hospitals: These concierges maximize the quality and enhance the operational efficiency of diagnostic processes. Positioned full-time within the hospital, they ensure a superior level of service and streamlined operations.

Peggy Sayer, DVM, DACVIM and CEO of Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency (CARE), praised the service: "Ellie Diagnostics exemplifies true white-glove service, transforming the specialty hospital diagnostic experience. With Ellie's onsite concierge acting as our 'diagnostics fairy,' our staff can focus on providing highly specialized patient care rather than managing lab samples. The impact has been profound, and I am eager to see my colleagues benefit from this exceptional service."

Additional benefits for hospitals using Ellie Specialty include reducing discrepancies due to minimizing manual steps, eliminating shipping fees for all labs, and getting near real-time shipping updates, and gaining financial consistency by consolidating all labs into one centralized invoice.

To learn more about Ellie Diagnostics and their services, visit: http://www.elliediagnostics.com

About Ellie Diagnostics

Ellie Diagnostics is the fastest-growing independent veterinary diagnostics company in the U.S., providing cutting-edge services nationwide. The company offers a comprehensive suite of diagnostic tests, including next-day lab results, pathology consultations, and innovative reporting solutions.

