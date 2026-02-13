Elliott Beach Rentals Announces Leadership Transition: Brandon Cox Named Chief Executive Officer

Elliott Beach Rentals has named Brandon Cox to serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Cox previously served as Chief Operating Officer and has worked with the company in a senior leadership capacity during a period of significant growth and operational evolution.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elliott Beach Rentals has named Brandon Cox to serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Cox previously served as Chief Operating Officer and has worked with the company in a senior leadership capacity during a period of significant growth and operational evolution.

In his new role as CEO, Cox will continue to focus on strategic growth, owner relations, guest experience, and long-term operational excellence, while guiding the company's vision for the future of vacation rental management along the Grand Strand and beyond.

"Elliott Beach Rentals has always been built on strong relationships, local expertise, and a commitment to doing things the right way," said Cox. "I'm honored to step into this role and continue working alongside our president Rick Elliott and our talented team to deliver exceptional results for our homeowners and memorable experiences for our guests."

During his tenure as COO, Cox oversaw day-to-day operations, technology initiatives, process improvements, and team development efforts that strengthened the company's infrastructure and positioned it for sustained growth. Cox's industry knowledge and commitment to the local community position him well to lead the company as it continues to expand and adapt to an evolving vacation rental landscape.

"Brandon's leadership, operational insight, and deep understanding of our business make him the ideal person to lead Elliott Beach Rentals into its next chapter," the company said in a statement. "This transition reinforces our commitment to continuity, stability, and long-term success."

Elliott Beach Rentals remains dedicated to serving homeowners, guests, and the local community with professionalism, transparency, and a hospitality-first mindset.

About Elliott Beach Rentals

Elliott Beach Rentals is a premier vacation rental management company based in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, offering a diverse portfolio of oceanfront homes, condos, and vacation properties. With decades of experience, the company is known for its local expertise, personalized service, and commitment to excellence.

Media Contact

Corrine Crickmore, Elliott Beach Rentals, 1 8432491406 322, [email protected], www.elliottbeachrentals.com

