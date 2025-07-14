Elliott Broidy Launches Official Website Showcasing Business Leadership, Philanthropy, and Global Security Commitments

"This website is a place for people to learn more about [my] work, and why I believe supporting democracy, combating extremism, and defending the Jewish people are more important now than ever" - Elliott Broidy Post this

"I've dedicated much of my life to protecting lives and values—through smart investments, public policy, and philanthropy," said Elliott Broidy. "This website is a place for people to learn more about that work, and why I believe supporting democracy, combating extremism, and defending the Jewish people are more important now than ever."

The site includes a regularly updated news section, personal reflections, and a deeper look at Broidy's involvement with leading nonprofit and international organizations. It also profiles the work of Broidy Capital Holdings and its investments in technology, AI, and law enforcement platforms that advance U.S. and allied national security.

In addition to the launch of elliottbroidy.com, Broidy is also co-leading a major new international effort to fight antisemitism with the launch of the upcoming website for The Fund to End Antisemitism, Extremism, and Hate at endantisemitismfund.com.

The Fund supports ARCHER at House 88 – the Auschwitz Research Center on Hate, Extremism and Radicalization – a groundbreaking global initiative led by the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) in partnership with UNESCO, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and renowned architect Daniel Libeskind. ARCHER is transforming the former residence of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss into a world-class research center using AI-driven tools to identify, expose, and dismantle networks of hate and extremism across the globe.

"ARCHER at House 88 is not about remembrance alone—it's about prevention and action," Broidy added. "With rising antisemitism around the world, this work has never been more urgent. We're proud to launch a new model that merges history, technology, and public policy to combat extremism in all its modern forms."

The Fund to End Antisemitism, Extremism, and Hate was co-founded by Elliott Broidy and philanthropist Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and serves as the philanthropic engine behind ARCHER's international reach. The Fund's new site will provide supporters with opportunities to learn more, get involved, and contribute to long-term solutions.

For more information, visit elliottbroidy.com and endantisemitismfund.com.

About Elliott Broidy

Elliott Broidy is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Broidy Capital Holdings, a private investment firm focused on national security, AI, and law enforcement technologies. He has founded and invested in over 160 companies, served on the U.S. Homeland Security Advisory Council, and held senior national finance positions with the Republican National Committee. A longtime philanthropist, he co-chairs The Fund to End Antisemitism, Extremism, and Hate and serves as a lead supporter of ARCHER at House 88.

