Elliott Museum Presents an AI Hologram of Howard Carter, Developed by RAVATAR

"RAVATAR's holographic recreation of Howard Carter at the Elliott Museum gave new life and real depth to a hundred-year-old story." said Rob Steele, President & CEO of the Elliott Museum.

RAVATAR's creative and technical teams carefully reconstructed Carter's appearance, voice, and personality to capture his true spirit. His features and clothing were modeled from archival materials, down to his distinctive mustache, field-worn linen suit, and early 20th-century charm. His voice carries the measured tone of a scholar, with a knowledge base rooted in personal writings and verified historical sources. The result is a holographic digital figure that doesn't just resemble Carter but speaks and reacts with a mindset drawn from his documented legacy.

Visitors to the Elliott Museum describe the experience as "inspiring," "emotional," and "like meeting history in person." Carter's avatar reflects on early 20th-century archaeology, recounts the first moments inside Tutankhamun's tomb, and invites guests into the thrill of exploration through conversation.

"RAVATAR is a bright spot in a confusing, competitive, and rapidly evolving field of technology. Our relationship with RAVATAR has been one of professionalism, responsiveness, and artistic creativity," said Rob Steele, President & CEO of the Elliott Museum.

"We're working to make AI more human - not just in how it looks or speaks, but in how it relates to people," said Ruslan Synytsky, CEO of RAVATAR. "The Howard Carter AI hologram is a step toward making history something you can actually talk to."

The Howard Carter AI project embodies RAVATAR's mission to humanize AI by building lifelike avatars that make digital interaction feel more natural and emotionally resonant. Together, RAVATAR and the Elliott Museum demonstrate how this technology can evolve cultural preservation and offer new ways for visitors to experience shared heritage and historical narratives.

RAVATAR develops Interactive AI Avatars and Holographic Experiences that bridge technology and human connection. Built with a focus on interactivity, realism, and privacy-first design, RAVATAR supports museums, institutions, and enterprises in creating lifelike digital interactions.

