Ellis Law Lawyers Selected to the 2024 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Ellis Law is honored to announce that Herbert I. Ellis, Esq., Jonathan A. Ellis, Esq., and Stephen L. Slavoff, Jr., Esq. have been named to the 2024 New Jersey Super Lawyers list.

FREEHOLD, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Managing Partner and Founder Herbert I. Ellis, Esq. concentrates his practice on clients injured in motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, slip and fall accidents, and Workers' Compensation cases. He has earned a reputation for providing clients with exceptional legal support and the attention they deserve. As an outstanding personal injury lawyer, Herb has recovered millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. Herb has achieved the Martindale-Hubbell esteemed "AV" rating bestowed on lawyers with the highest ethical and professional standards. This is his second year being selected to the New Jersey Super Lawyers list.

Partner Jonathan A. Ellis, Esq. focuses his practice on personal injury law, criminal expungement, real estate, and contractual matters. He is dedicated to protecting clients' rights and seeking maximum compensation. Before joining Ellis Law with his father, he served in the Appeals Department of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. He is a member of the Monmouth County Bar Association, New Jersey Association for Justice, the New Jersey and New York Bar Associations, and the Haydn Proctor Inns of Court. Jonathan has been selected to the New Jersey Rising Stars list each consecutive year since 2020.

Associate Attorney Stephen L. Slavoff, Jr., Esq. practices civil litigation and criminal law legal matters, focusing on cases involving clients charged with a criminal offense or injured in workplace accidents or by the negligence of others. Before joining Ellis Law, he practiced criminal and civil law throughout South Jersey, appearing before every Workers' Compensation court. Stephen is a member of the Middlesex County Bar Association, the New Jersey Association for Justice, and the New Jersey Bar Association. This is his second year being selected to the New Jersey Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars are exclusive national lists recognizing top-rated lawyers throughout the United States in various practice areas. Starting with peer nominations, each lawyer is selected through a multi-phase process based on their accomplishments in and out of the courtroom and other related criteria.

Ellis Law is a multi-practice firm located in Freehold, New Jersey. Founded in 1988, the firm serves clients in both New Jersey and New York. For more information and to schedule a free, no-obligation consultation, call 732-308-0200 or visit www.herbertellis.com.

