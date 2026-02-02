Ello Launches Clean Start™, a Ceramic Tableware Line for Modern Families

This new sub-brand from Ello addresses the "Big Three" priorities for today's parents: non-toxic materials, clean taste, and dishwasher-safe convenience, all wrapped in a modern, minimalist aesthetic. Post this

Clean Start Collection includes:

The Divided Breakfast Plate 2-pack - divided with one large and two smaller sections. Sized to fit most standard high chair trays

The Toddler Bowls 2-pack - Scoop-friendly, stackable bowls featuring easy leverage tabs.

The Everything Plate 2-pack - Square shape with plenty of room for full meals, finger foods, or samplers

As families become increasingly aware of what their children eat from and how those products impact health and the environment, Clean Start offers an alternative to traditional plastic and silicone toddler dishware. Made from durable ceramic and thoughtfully designed for everyday use, the collection supports toddlers as they grow into more independent eaters while fitting seamlessly into design-forward homes.

"Parents shouldn't have to choose between safety, function and style, especially at this stage," said Jordan Cieslinski, VP of Marketing at Ello. "With Clean Start, we're addressing what we hear matters most: no plastic, no lingering tastes, and the ability to safely heat food. We saw a clear opportunity to create ceramic plates and bowls that truly meet modern family needs while still looking beautiful on the table."

Featuring soft silhouettes, neutral tones, and sizes tailored for small hands, Clean Start balances modern aesthetics with kid-friendly design. The microwave-safe ceramic construction ensures easy reheating, while the non-plastic material helps preserve food flavor and supports a cleaner, more sustainable mealtime routine. The line is also dishwasher-safe, making cleanup quick and effortless.

With its focus on health, sustainability and timeless design, Clean Start reflects a new standard in toddler essentials, where clean materials, everyday convenience, and modern aesthetics coexist.

Learn more at ElloProducts.com and Amazon.

About Ello and Clean Start:

Clean Start is ready for those milestone moments when little ones take their first bites of solid food. This line of stylish and eco-conscious bowls and plates are thoughtfully sized for little hands, making mealtime easier for parents and more fun for kids. Rooted in real life, the minimalist collection celebrates authentic first-bite moments, embracing the fun, the mess, and the progress that comes with learning to eat independently. Designed with modern families in mind, Clean Start is dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe, making mealtime cleanup fast and easy.

Ello's mission is to replace single-use food and beverage containers with products that help you feel good and look good. They're driving a healthier and more sustainable approach to everyday essentials!

Media Contact

Jacqueline Ring, Ello, 7606660683, [email protected], https://www.elloproducts.com/pages/clean-start

SOURCE Ello