Elm AI Secures $2 Million to Revolutionize Supply Chain Sustainability and Performance in Oversubscribed Round

Elm AI's software is already trusted by a diverse range of customers, from mid-sized apparel brands to publicly listed multinational corporations generating billions in revenue. The platform currently manages data from several thousand factories globally. Amongst the company's first few customers is Reformation, a leading sustainability clothing brand.

"Elm AI has been instrumental in transforming our responsible sourcing process, streamlining cumbersome administrative tasks and giving brands more time to focus on what matters most -- building programs and management systems that benefit workers by ensuring safe, healthy, and equitable working conditions."

- Carrie Freiman Parry, Senior Director Of Sustainability at Reformation

The company was founded in 2023 at Cornell University by Advait Raykar, Aparajita Thakker, Ken He, and Eesha Khanna. Elm AI was built on cutting-edge research of AI applications in the sustainability space, and initially secured funding from Cornell University and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator. Since then, the company has grown exponentially.

"The Elm AI team's maturity and focus on solving customer problems continue to impress me. As someone with a long history in supply chain labor and sustainability, it's refreshing to see such enthusiasm for making a real difference. They've made me a firm believer in AI's ability to accelerate our efforts to support workers in global supply chains."

- James McMichael, Founder of ELEVATE Global and Mosaic RSR

The newly raised capital will accelerate Elm AI's growth, allowing the company to quickly onboard customers from its extensive waitlist and continue expanding its technological capabilities. Elm AI aims to become the definitive platform for managing comprehensive supplier performance and risk data at global scale.

Elm AI provides an AI-driven system of record for supplier sustainability, performance, and risk data. The platform automates complex workflows, empowering companies to achieve unprecedented efficiency and sustainability in their supply chain operations.

