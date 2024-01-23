Elmhurst Family Law Firm Promotes Attorney Alexis Seniff to Partner

Alexis Seniff, known for her compassionate and effective family law practice, has been promoted to Partner at Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC. With a focus on complex cases like high-asset divorce, she brings a unique blend of sociology and psychology to her legal work.

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC is delighted to announce that attorney Alexis Seniff has been promoted to Partner. Since joining the firm in 2021, Alexis has proven herself as a dedicated, reliable, and well-respected member of the Illinois legal community. From her first day in our office, Alexis has gone above and beyond in providing compassionate legal guidance to families in need of assistance, working in cases involving high-asset divorce, child custody, adoption, domestic violence, and more.

After nearly two decades serving the community, our firm understands that to be successful as a family law attorney, one must be attuned to the emotions and needs of our clients. Co-Founding Partner Amanda Oliver praises Alexis's unique ability to do just that. "Alexis sincerely cares about each client in a way that promotes trust and allows her to capture sustainable results that fit each client's needs and expectations. Moreso, Alexis is genuine in her approach to people and life. She is someone you want both on your side and by your side."

Alexis's educational background naturally propelled her into her role as a family law attorney. Double majoring in sociology and psychology, with a minor in forensics as an undergraduate at Purdue University, Alexis has always been focused on the well-being of others and digging deep into the facts of a case. Upon her recent promotion to Partner, Alexis stated, "As Partner at Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, I look forward to continuing to maintain and contribute to a high level of morale, both in the office with my coworkers and with my clients; especially considering how tumultuous a family law matter can be." This drives home what Alexis is all about: doing the best legal work she can while keeping sight of how her client's life will look post-divorce. Co-Founding Partner Maxine Weiss Kunz describes Alexis as, "compassionate and driven. Alexis recognizes that family law encompasses all areas of law and life and she elicits results for her clients that allow them to focus on their lives and families during and after the divorce," says Weiss Kunz.

Working alongside the exceptional team of attorneys at Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, Alexis looks forward to continuing to provide the best possible legal guidance to her clients. Through her promotion, Alexis looks to remain a driving force at the firm as we enter 2024 and beyond.

About Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC

Weiss-Kunz & Oliver is a family law firm that serves clients in Illinois, including the Elmhurst, Chicago, and Park Ridge areas. We serve a variety of family legal needs, such as divorce, child support and custody, adoption, prenuptial agreements, and more.

To learn more about Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, please visit https://www.wkofamilylaw.com/. Call 312-605-4041 to set up a consultation.

Media Contact

OVC INC, OVC INC, 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC