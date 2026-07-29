Elon Phoenix Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

Elon Athletics has signed a multiyear agreement with Taymar for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

ELON, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elon Athletics has signed a multiyear agreement with Taymar for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

"We are excited about our partnership with Taymar as we continue investing in the future of Elon Athletics," Elon Director of Athletics Jenn Strawley said. "With a proven track record in ticket sales and operations, Taymar brings the expertise and resources to help us meaningfully grow our ticket revenue, enhance the fan experience and expand our reach in our community. This partnership comes at an important time as college athletics continues to evolve, the ability to drive revenue through outbound ticket sales and build a stronger, more connected fan base is critical to our continued success. We look forward to working alongside Taymar to create new opportunities for our community to engage with our student-athletes and programs in meaningful ways."

Taymar has hired Matt Kaufman as General Manager of Ticket Sales and Operations to lead efforts in the Elon community and the extended Piedmont Triad region.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Jenn Strawley and the entire Elon Athletics team," said Taymar Corporate Vice President Craig Cugno. "Phoenix fans are well known for their enthusiastic support, and we're excited to collaborate with her team to drive ticket sales and strengthen connections throughout the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina."

Elon represents Taymar's second client in the Coastal Athletic Conference (UNC Wilmington) and its fourth client in North Carolina (UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington, Queen City Soccer Club).

"Jenn and her team have established a clear vision for the future of Elon Athletics, and we're honored to become part of that journey," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "Our goal is simple: to become an extension of the Elon Athletics staff. We bring experienced leadership, proven strategies and a relentless focus on customer service while helping grow attendance, deepen fan relationships and create long-term value for the department."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a national sports revenue partner focused on helping athletic departments and sports organizations grow through ticket sales, ticket operations, annual giving and corporate partnerships. Founded on the belief that institutions deserve experienced leadership, personalized service and true strategic alignment, Taymar combines dedicated on-campus personnel with an experienced corporate support team to deliver measurable results and long-term value for its clients.

About Elon

Located in the heart of North Carolina's Piedmont Triad, Elon University has earned national recognition for its commitment to student success while building one of the Coastal Athletic Association's most respected athletic programs. The partnership with Taymar reflects a shared commitment to provide an outstanding fan experience while positioning Phoenix Athletics for continued growth.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar