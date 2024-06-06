ELSA Honored as World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer

"As a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, we are excited to continue our journey of innovation, helping both businesses and individuals overcome the English language barrier and unlock new opportunities." Post this

As a Technology Pioneer, ELSA will join a distinguished network of global business and political leaders. Invited to the World Economic Forum's 'Summer Davos' in Dalian, China, from June 25-27, ELSA will share its insights and innovations, contributing to meaningful discussions on the future of technology and communication.

Launched in 2016, the ELSA app has achieved over 50 million downloads, helping people and businesses around the world in reaching their goals. ELSA AI technology listens to and understands accents from all over the world, providing precise feedback to help users break down the English language barrier and bridge the gap between their aspirations and opportunities.

"ELSA's vision is to transform lives and organizations through effective spoken English," said Vu Van, Co-founder and CEO of ELSA. "As a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, we are excited to continue our journey of innovation, helping both businesses and individuals overcome the English language barrier and unlock new opportunities. Our vision aligns perfectly with the World Economic Forum's focus on building future resiliency. By improving English speaking skills through hyperpersonalized learning paths, we can contribute to a more connected, resilient, and inclusive global community."

About ELSA:

Founded in 2016, ELSA harnesses the power of generative AI to improve English-speaking skills globally. With headquarters in San Francisco and offices in Lisbon and Ho Chi Minh City, ELSA is at the forefront of AI-driven language learning innovation, transforming how people worldwide enhance their English-speaking skills. With over 50 million users and 200 million hours of anonymized English audio data, ELSA's depth of data and ability to improve English-speaking skills is unmatched. ELSA's hyperpersonalized learning paths adapt to users' goals and interests, making learning engaging and effective. This approach ensures that both businesses and individuals receive tailored support, maximizing their potential and success.

For more information about ELSA's solutions, visit www.elsaspeak.com

About the World Economic Forum Innovator Communities:

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprising three sub-communities – the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators, and Unicorns – the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum's centres, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on critical issues.

Mark Madsen, ELSA, [email protected], www.elsaspeak.com

