Elubia's Kitchen a Santa Barbara Gluten Free Isla Vista Restaurant Marks 1-Year Anniversary

Popular Latin American restaurant celebrates with five special offers and a fully gluten-free and nut-free menu. The deals are as follows. Free Chips and Salsa, Free 20oz Soda, Buy 1 of Elubia's First place winning Chili from the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival and get one free, 2 Pupusas for $5.95, and 2 Street Tacos for $5.95. The Anniversary deals will be available in February and March.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since opening its doors one year ago, Elubia's Kitchen has become a local favorite for its Latin American flavors. Latin American foods like Pupusas, Garnachas, Street Tacos, Burritos, Baleadas, Potato Taquitos, and many more.

"We are thrilled to have reached our 1 Year anniversary for our restaurant in Isla Vista. Every day we're seeing new customers from all over the region, and the UCSB students/staff love Elubia's, said Owner Ruben Orozco.

Elubia's Kitchen was founded in 2019 by Ruben and Elubia Orozco. It began by providing catering and selling food at local festivals, like Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days, and in 2021, it bought its first food truck. The food truck stops by Santa Barbara Cider Company on Thursdays through Saturdays in the evening.

The anniversary celebration marks a significant milestone for the restaurant and its owners, who have focused on creating an inclusive dining experience for the Santa Barbara and Isla Vista community.

The restaurant's unique menu has distinguished it as a go-to spot for diners seeking new flavors in Isla Vista.

The anniversary deals offer both loyal customers and new guests an opportunity to experience what has made Elubia's Kitchen a standout destination in Isla Vista.

The deals are as follows. Free Chips and Salsa, Free 20oz Soda, Buy 1 of Elubia's First place winning Chili from the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival and get one free, 2 Pupusas for $5.95, and 2 Street Tacos for $5.95.

About Elubia's Kitchen

Elubia's Kitchen was founded in 2019 at the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days festival with a fresh, new, unique menu for the Santa Barbara Area. For more information , visit: www.ElubiasKitchen.com - www.ElubiasKitchenIslaVista.com or email us at: [email protected] - 805-

Media Contact

Ruben Orozco, Elubia's Kitchen, 1 1-805-364-2177, [email protected], www.ElubiasKitchen.com

Twitter

SOURCE Elubia's Kitchen