Elubia's Kitchen Brings their Award-Winning "Best Tamale" from the Oxnard Tamale Festival to Isla Vista

"Rooted in tradition but driven by innovation, Elubia's Kitchen remains at the forefront of the Latin American food scene. They take pride in introducing the public to new flavors and inventive dishes, offering a truly unique escape from the ordinary." Post this

"We are excited to now offer our 1st Place Guatemalan tamale for sale at our restaurant in Isla Vista," said Ruben Orozco, co-owner and founder of Elubia's Kitchen.

The Oxnard Tamale Festival is a popular holiday-season event that draws large crowds to enjoy live music, a kids' zone, and fierce culinary competition among various food vendors. Winning first place at this prestigious event cemented Elubia's Kitchen's reputation for exceptional quality and taste.

Founded in 2019 by Ruben and Elubia Orozco, the business began by providing catering services and serving food at local festivals, including the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days. In 2021, the duo expanded their operations by purchasing their first food truck, which currently serves customers at the Santa Barbara Cider Company.

"Rooted in tradition but driven by innovation, Elubia's Kitchen remains at the forefront of the Latin American food scene. They take pride in introducing the public to new flavors and inventive dishes, offering a truly unique escape from the ordinary."

Today, Elubia's Kitchen has become a local favorite known for its vibrant Latin American flavors. The restaurant and their Food Truck prides itself on offering an entirely gluten-free and nut-free menu, featuring a wide variety of traditional dishes including Pupusas, Garnachas, Street Tacos, Burritos, Baleadas, Potato Taquitos, and many more.

About Elubia's Kitchen

Elubia's Kitchen was founded in 2019 at the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days festival with a fresh, new, unique Latin American menu for the Santa Barbara Area.

Media Contact

Ruben Orozco, Elubia's Kitchen, 1-805-364-2177, [email protected], www.ElubiasKitchen.com - View the video from Oxnard Tamale Festival: https://www.bit.ly/4blCJ5r

Media Contact

Ruben Orozco, Elubia's Kitchen, 1 805-364-2177, [email protected], https://www.elubiaskitchenislavista.com/

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SOURCE Elubia's Kitchen