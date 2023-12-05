eLuma and Aperture Education Partner to Address the Growing Student Mental Health Crisis

"With our partnership with Aperture, we're now able to provide a critical piece of the MTSS puzzle while creating greater efficiencies for under-resourced schools—helping reduce costs while improving student outcomes in academics and social-emotional learning and mental health." Post this

"Schools have unrealized needs to fulfill tiered mental health support, and evaluating students' needs is not a straightforward process," said Jeremy Glauser, founder and CEO of eLuma. "With our partnership with Aperture, we're now able to provide a critical piece of the MTSS puzzle while creating greater efficiencies for under-resourced schools—helping reduce costs while improving student outcomes in academics and social-emotional learning and mental health."

Schools continue to struggle to meet the full spectrum of mental health services for students. These entail implementing proactive social, emotional and behavioral supports, reliably identifying students who would benefit from additional assistance, and pairing these students with the right interventions and programs to deliver positive outcomes. eLuma's partnership with Aperture gives schools the tools to develop comprehensive, school-based mental health systems and practices.

"By pinpointing students who require support, Aperture helps schools proactively identify student needs," said Vivek Kartha, CEO of Riverside Insights. "Should data show that these students need higher levels of support, educators can seamlessly connect with eLuma's team of licensed online school counselors, speech-language pathologists or occupational therapists."

MTSS programs often lack scalable Tier I assessment solutions that identify intervention needs and guide educators through transitions in Tiers I, II and III. Without clear, ongoing visibility into students' social and emotional needs, it's difficult for educators to allocate resources and deliver vital interventions to students effectively. This partnership leverages Aperture's universal screening, progress monitoring and intervention solutions—integral components of a comprehensive, school-based mental health program.

Together, eLuma and Aperture offer a one-stop MTSS that addresses key areas of support:

Identification and Provision of Social-Emotional Learning Services: Aperture's DESSA assessments and interventions help schools more easily identify and provide students with the necessary social-emotional learning supports. By proactively identifying student strengths and needs, educators can use these assessment results to engage students in activities that promote emotional resilience and overall well-being. The DESSA also helps educators better understand which students need higher levels of support.

Expert Consultation: For schools that lack staff to properly manage a screening solution, eLuma can help optimize their implementation. eLuma's dedicated consultants are experienced in establishing foundations for strong school-based mental health and can collect and analyze data and recommend interventions that will have a meaningful impact on students.

Solutions that Meet the Needs of Students at all Tiers: With eLuma/Aperture, schools can leverage data gathered from DESSA and provide student support at each MTSS tier, maximizing the efficiency of their staff and interventions. eLuma's licensed providers can help fill critical staffing gaps, providing virtual Tier II or Tier III interventions to students who need them, including IEP and 504-based related services.

Special education staffing shortages continue to overburden school specialists, with 78% of public school leaders reporting difficulty in hiring special education staff and 40% indicating that it was difficult or very difficult to fill "mental health professional" roles, according to the American School Counselor Association. This comes at a time when teen rates of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts and behaviors have risen by approximately 40% over the past 10 years. While Aperture provides actionable support for at-risk students, eLuma allows schools to offer a hybrid mental health approach that maximizes or augments a school's existing staffing model. Whether schools need specific services (such as psychoeducational evaluations or staff professional development) or more intensive clinical services, eLuma can support the needs of educators and districts.

As schools face a formidable funding cliff and are looking for ways to consolidate vendors and maximize their investments, eLuma and Aperture's partnership offers a cost-effective solution as districts seek to stretch federal and local funding.

To learn more, please visit https://eluma.com/lp-aperture-partnership/

About eLuma

eLuma is an end-to-end student services provider that addresses intervention needs for mental health and special education across a school district's multi-tiered system of support (MTSS). As a school district's one-stop MTSS provider, eLuma's virtual, school-based solutions help staff properly assess screening and intervention needs, proactively manage support services and evaluate progress made toward student goals. eLuma makes high-quality and cost-effective online therapy accessible through its national network of licensed providers and innovative service platform. Since 2011, eLuma has sought to better student outcomes and empower school staff as a trusted service partner of nearly 500 K-12 schools and districts. For more information, visit eluma.com.

About Aperture Education

Aperture Education has empowered over 8,000 schools and out-of-school time programs across North America to measure, strengthen, and support social and emotional competence in K-12 youth and educators. The Aperture System includes the DESSA suite of strength-based assessments, aligned intervention strategies, and robust reporting, all in one easy-to-use digital platform. This system enables education leaders to make strategic, data-based decisions to champion mental wellbeing, support life skill development, and foster stronger communities within their organizations. Aperture has supported more than three million students in their social and emotional growth and continues to develop innovative solutions to bring the whole child into focus. To learn more, visit www.ApertureEd.com.

Media Contact

eLuma, eLuma, 1 (608) 216 7300 107, [email protected], https://eluma.com/

SOURCE eLuma