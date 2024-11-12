eLuma and The Bridge Project in Pennsylvania Join Forces to Bring Online Mental Health Support to Youth Experiencing Homelessness

"As the student mental health crisis reaches new levels, too many children in Pennsylvania and across the country are left without the mental health services they desperately need." Post this

Students who qualify for care will have the opportunity to participate in online therapy with eLuma and Move Forward Counseling during daytime school hours on weekdays free of charge. Immediate family members and any family members directly involved in the care or education of an eligible student may also be entitled to mental health services.

eLuma's services will be available for eligible students in four of the state's eight regions as mapped by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness (ECYEH). The coverage area includes Allegheny County, which reported over 1000 youth experiencing homelessness in January 2024, and accounts for nearly 3.4 million people.

"As the student mental health crisis reaches new levels, too many children in Pennsylvania and across the country are left without the mental health services they desperately need," said Andy Myers, CEO at eLuma. "This partnership is a big step toward achieving eLuma's mission of helping all students achieve their potential."

To learn more about the program and for eligibility information, please visit https://ecyehpennsylvania.center-school.org/the-bridge-project-in-pa/.

About eLuma

eLuma is a leading teletherapy provider of end-to-end student services for special education and mental health. The company's virtual, school-based solutions help staff properly assess screening and intervention needs, proactively manage support services, and evaluate progress made toward student goals.

Leveraging a national network of licensed providers and an innovative service platform, eLuma delivers high-quality, cost-effective online therapy. Since 2011, eLuma has been a trusted partner for nearly 500 K-12 school districts, committed to improving student outcomes and empowering school staff. For more information, visit eluma.com.

Media Contact

eLuma, +1 608 216 7300, [email protected], https://eluma.com/

SOURCE eLuma; eLuma