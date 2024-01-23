eLuma Expands Teletherapy Services to Be One-Stop MTSS Provider to Support All Students

"Tiered mental health support is something every child needs and can benefit from, regardless of outside circumstances. By providing school districts with an effective MTSS, faculty are able to quickly identify opportunities for student support." Post this

Due to staffing shortages, funding and resource challenges, and other factors, schools face significant obstacles in providing a comprehensive range of mental health services for their student body, including proactive support for social, emotional, and behavioral well-being, as well as the identification of students who may require additional assistance. Building protective factors, such as prosocial behavior, is crucial. Accessing these services is a challenge. Given that almost three-quarters of US parents acknowledge that their child would benefit from mental health counseling, it is imperative to ensure that high-quality and affordable solutions are readily available to school districts—solutions that encompass interventions and programs focused on building protective factors.

eLuma's new comprehensive student services solution offers schools and districts high-quality intervention services in addition to providing:

A virtual, school-based solution to help school staff properly assess screening and intervention needs

Access to Insight™, a digitally integrated system for districts to streamline the management of each student's services

School readiness assessments

Staff professional development and caregiver training

Multiple therapy, consultation, and evaluation services, including psychoeducational evaluations and general education counseling, that optimize student care at every level of MTSS

Unmatched quality and consistency in licensed clinicians

With over a decade of experience in teletherapy servicing over 48,000 students in nearly 500 districts, eLuma seeks to better student outcomes around the nation, empowering school staff and unleashing human potential.

About eLuma

eLuma is an end-to-end student services provider that addresses intervention needs for mental health and special education across a school district's multi-tiered system of support (MTSS). As a school district's one-stop MTSS provider, eLuma's virtual, school-based solutions help staff properly assess screening and intervention needs, proactively manage support services and evaluate progress made toward student goals. eLuma makes high-quality and cost-effective online therapy accessible through its national network of licensed providers and innovative service platform. Since 2011, eLuma has sought to better student outcomes and empower school staff as a trusted service partner of nearly 500 K-12 schools and districts. For more information, visit eluma.com.

