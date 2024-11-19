eLuma Publishes 2024 State of Student Mental Health Report to Support K-12 School Leaders in Addressing Mental Health Challenges

"Our findings underscore the importance of early intervention and consistent, coordinated care. The good news is that there are practical, evidence-based strategies we can implement right now to make a difference." Post this

In response, the report offers practical recommendations for improving school-based mental health services, with a focus on early intervention, family involvement, and continuity of care.

Key Takeaways

Growing Mental Health Crisis Among Students: Mental health now accounts for 23.1% of the total disease burden for adolescents in the United States , surpassing physical health issues such as asthma and injuries. Despite this, nearly 60% of youth with major depression do not receive the mental health treatment they need, exacerbating the gap in care and intervention.

, surpassing physical health issues such as asthma and injuries. Despite this, nearly 60% of youth with major depression do not receive the mental health treatment they need, exacerbating the gap in care and intervention. High Unmet Needs and Gaps in Care: As mental health issues among students are at an all-time high, support systems struggle to keep up. Nearly 50% of school-based mental health providers report inconsistencies in care, especially during critical periods such as extended school breaks.

Practical Strategies for Strengthening School-Based Mental Health Services: There is a need for universal mental health screening tools, better family engagement, and improved continuity of care to ensure timely interventions. These evidence-based strategies equip school leaders with the resources to build sustainable, responsive mental health systems within their districts.

Collaborative Approach to Enhance Student Support: One core recommendation is to foster collaboration between schools, families, and community resources. By establishing interconnected support networks, school leaders can better address students' mental health needs, improving outcomes for all students, especially those in underserved communities.

Equitable Access to Mental Health Resources: Systemic barriers, such as socio-economic disparities and staffing shortages, prevent equitable access to mental health care. School leaders are encouraged to break down these barriers to ensure that all students, regardless of their background, receive the mental health support they need.

"The mental health crisis among K-12 students is real and urgent," said Brandy Samuell, eLuma Mental Health & IEP-Related Services Expert. "Our findings underscore the importance of early intervention and consistent, coordinated care. The good news is that there are practical, evidence-based strategies we can implement right now to make a difference."

Andy Myers, CEO of eLuma, added, "At eLuma, we are committed to supporting school leaders in creating environments where students not only succeed academically but also thrive emotionally. This report offers the tools and guidance needed to address the mental health challenges of today's students, and we hope it serves as a call to action for districts to prioritize mental health support."

To read the full report, please visit https://eluma.com/blog/landing-pages/state-of-student-mental-health-2024/.

About eLuma

eLuma is a leading teletherapy provider of end-to-end student services for special education and mental health. The company's virtual, school-based solutions help staff properly assess screening and intervention needs, proactively manage support services, and evaluate progress made toward student goals.

Leveraging a national network of licensed providers and an innovative service platform, eLuma delivers high-quality, cost-effective online therapy. Since 2011, eLuma has been a trusted partner for nearly 500 K-12 school districts, committed to improving student outcomes and empowering school staff. For more information, visit eluma.com.

Media Contact

eLuma, eLuma, +1 608 216 7300, [email protected], https://eluma.com/

SOURCE eLuma