eLuma Recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace by Salt Lake Tribune

"This honor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture that empowers our employees to thrive. By focusing on our people and culture, we not only succeed as a company but also make a meaningful impact in the K-12 communities we serve."

Since 2011, eLuma has sought a vision to help millions of students and their families access affordable and high-quality therapy and support. Working with experienced and licensed clinicians, eLuma delivers unmatched therapy services at a per-student level, ensuring that every student receives the mental health and special education services that they need. With over 40% of the nation's public schools reporting that it's very difficult to fill mental health professional roles, eLuma helps school districts realize their capacity and capabilities to care for students at every level of the multi-tiered system of support (MTSS).

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

eLuma believes in leading with passion, compassion and drive in everything they do from providing mental health support for its employees to offering no-cost financial coaching. eLuma prioritizes the well-being of its employees within its robust benefits package, yearly company-wide summit, company closures for wellness and more. eLuma ensures its people are not only given the tools they need to succeed, but the time and space to take care of their physical, mental and emotional well-being.

About eLuma

eLuma is the premier provider of live, online therapy, assessment, and software solutions for K-12 education. With a national network of high-quality therapists and educators, an innovative software platform, and a game-changing case management system, eLuma doesn't just fill a need, they create a customized solution that blends online therapy with districts onsite services to help support teams, bolster compliance, and ultimately create better student outcomes. For more information, visit eluma.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work‥together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.‥Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, ‥Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.‥With access to a unique combination of‥patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.‥For more information or to nominate your organization,‥visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

