eLuma Virtual Therapy Survey Reveals 81.5% of Respondents Equate or Prefer Virtual Therapy to In-Person

Andy Myers, CEO of eLuma, emphasized the critical need for reliable alternatives to in-person services. "As schools and districts are forced to address staffing and capacity challenges, administrators must find trustworthy partners with flexible solutions to maintain key resources for their students," Myers stated. "Virtual therapy services are an effective way to ensure students have access to the quality care they need, and eLuma is well-equipped to lead the way as more schools adopt this approach."

Key insights from the eLuma survey include:

Improved Scheduling: 61% of respondents reported that virtual therapy facilitated better alignment of therapy sessions within the school day.

Addressing Staffing Shortages: Over 45% indicated that virtual therapy helped resolve staffing shortages and reduce burnout.

Support for Rural Schools: 75% of rural schools stated that virtual therapy significantly offset the absence of qualified professionals, a figure more than three times higher than that of urban schools.

With over a decade of experience in teletherapy servicing over 50,000 students in 500 schools and districts, eLuma seeks to improve student outcomes nationwide by providing staff with professional development and caregiver training, virtual counseling services, and a digitally integrated student management system.

About eLuma

eLuma is a leading teletherapy provider of end-to-end student services for special education and mental health. The company's virtual, school-based solutions help staff properly assess screening and intervention needs, proactively manage support services, and evaluate progress made toward student goals.

Leveraging a national network of licensed providers and an innovative service platform, eLuma delivers high-quality, cost-effective online therapy. Since 2011, eLuma has been a trusted partner for nearly 500 K-12 school districts, committed to improving student outcomes and empowering school staff. For more information, visit eluma.com.

