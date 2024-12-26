Elvis Birthday Celebration tour kicks off at the Miniaci Performing Arts Center January 5th

This January 8th would have been the King's Birthday. Gone but never forgotten, his image, music, films and memories live on as a testament to his true effect and influence on his generation and future generations to come. Keeping the memory alive at countless venues throughout the country, Chris MacDonald lovingly shares the magic of the "King of Rock-n-Roll" with his full production tribute Memories of Elvis Rockin Birthday Bash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elvis Presley Birthday Celebration Florida Tour kicks off at the Miniaci Performing Arts Center at Nova Southeastern University Davie Campus on January 5th with Chris MacDonald's Memories of Elvis Rockin Birthday Bash, a multi-media full production tribute celebrating the life and music of the King of Rock-n-Roll.
This January 8th would have been the King's Birthday. Gone but never forgotten, his image, music, films and memories live on as a testament to his true effect and influence on his generation and future generations to come. The original American Rock-n-Roll Idol who influenced the Beatles, The Rolling Stones and anyone that has ever picked up a guitar or a microphone since, continues to engage our love affair with his all American story of a shy poor and humble country boy that became the King of Rock-n-Roll. Elvis Presley, recognized by TIME magazine as the "Artist of the 20th Century," has sold more records than any other artist or group in the history of modern music. Even after death, his image and music continue to be loved and celebrated throughout the world. With the critically acclaimed big screen biopic "Elvis" by director Baz Luhrmann starring Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis's music and charisma are once again in the spotlight for a whole new generation and there's no sign of the King leaving the building of Rock-n-Roll icon status.
Keeping the memory alive at countless venues throughout the country, Chris MacDonald lovingly shares the magic of the "King of Rock-n-Roll" with his full production tribute Memories of Elvis. Chris's show is not an overdone impersonation. It is a natural heartfelt tribute to a legendary performer and music icon. With his dynamic production band, Chris MacDonald draws his audience in with the look, sounds, and nuances that made Elvis the King of Rock-n- Roll!
Adding to the authenticity of his tribute, Chris MacDonald has the honor of being the only tribute artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel. An energetic and experienced entertainer, MacDonald has also starred in the famous "Legends in Concert" stage productions and has performed in Branson, MO, and Las Vegas, NV. Chris has also performed in Concert with Elvis Presley's original back up group The Jordanaires and D.J. Fontana Elvis original drummer "The Beat Behind The King" at the famous Seminole Hard Rock Live Concert Venue in Hollywood Florida and other venues throughout the country.
With this newly updated production, the show will include costume changes and songs representing the different stages of Elvis's incredible career including the 1950′s, the Movies, the 1968 Comeback and the 1970′s White Fringe Vegas Concerts. It's all a part of this fun loving tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of all time.
Get "All shook up" and celebrate the life and music of the King of Rock-n-Roll with Chris MacDonald's Memories of Elvis Rockin Birthday Bash.
Florida Tour Dates:
January 5, 2025 2pm (Sunday)
Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center
Nova Southeastern University
3100 Ray Ferrero Junior Boulevard,
Davie, FL 33314
Box Office: 954-462-0222
https://www.miniacipac.com/events/detail/chris-macdonalds-memories-of-elvis-rockin-birthday-bash-2025
January 16, 2025 7:30 pm (Thursday)
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Southwestern State College
13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Box Office: 800-440-7469 • 239-481-4849
https://www.bbmannpah.com/events/detail/chris-macdonalds-memories-of-elvis-2025-fort-myers
January 18, 2025 7:30 pm (Saturday)
Sunrise Theatre
117 S 2nd Street, Fort Pierce, FL 34950
Box office: 772-461-4775
https://www.sunrisetheatre.com/shows/memories-of-elvis-rockin-birthday-bash/
Media Contact
Donna Oz, CME Inc, 1 954341-6005, [email protected], https://www.elvispresleystory.com/
SOURCE CME Inc; CME Inc
Share this article