Elvis Birthday Celebration tour kicks off at the Miniaci Performing Arts Center January 5th

"Adding to the authenticity of his tribute, Chris has the honor of being the only tribute artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel." Post this

Keeping the memory alive at countless venues throughout the country, Chris MacDonald lovingly shares the magic of the "King of Rock-n-Roll" with his full production tribute Memories of Elvis. Chris's show is not an overdone impersonation. It is a natural heartfelt tribute to a legendary performer and music icon. With his dynamic production band, Chris MacDonald draws his audience in with the look, sounds, and nuances that made Elvis the King of Rock-n- Roll!

Adding to the authenticity of his tribute, Chris MacDonald has the honor of being the only tribute artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel. An energetic and experienced entertainer, MacDonald has also starred in the famous "Legends in Concert" stage productions and has performed in Branson, MO, and Las Vegas, NV. Chris has also performed in Concert with Elvis Presley's original back up group The Jordanaires and D.J. Fontana Elvis original drummer "The Beat Behind The King" at the famous Seminole Hard Rock Live Concert Venue in Hollywood Florida and other venues throughout the country.

With this newly updated production, the show will include costume changes and songs representing the different stages of Elvis's incredible career including the 1950′s, the Movies, the 1968 Comeback and the 1970′s White Fringe Vegas Concerts. It's all a part of this fun loving tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Get "All shook up" and celebrate the life and music of the King of Rock-n-Roll with Chris MacDonald's Memories of Elvis Rockin Birthday Bash.

Florida Tour Dates:

January 5, 2025 2pm (Sunday)

Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center

Nova Southeastern University

3100 Ray Ferrero Junior Boulevard,

Davie, FL 33314

Box Office: 954-462-0222

https://www.miniacipac.com/events/detail/chris-macdonalds-memories-of-elvis-rockin-birthday-bash-2025

January 16, 2025 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

Southwestern State College

13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Box Office: 800-440-7469 • 239-481-4849

https://www.bbmannpah.com/events/detail/chris-macdonalds-memories-of-elvis-2025-fort-myers

January 18, 2025 7:30 pm (Saturday)

Sunrise Theatre

117 S 2nd Street, Fort Pierce, FL 34950

Box office: 772-461-4775

https://www.sunrisetheatre.com/shows/memories-of-elvis-rockin-birthday-bash/

Media Contact

Donna Oz, CME Inc, 1 954341-6005, [email protected], https://www.elvispresleystory.com/

SOURCE CME Inc; CME Inc