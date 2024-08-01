Elvis Memorial Tribute Concert with Chris MacDonald is coming to the Miniaci PAC at NSU in Fort Lauderdale August 18th

Celebrate the Life and Music of Elvis Presley with Memories of Elvis in Concert at the Miniaci Performing Arts Center August 18, 2024! Gone but never forgotten, Elvis' music, movies and memories live on as a testament to his true effect and influence on his generation and future generations to come. Elvis tribute artist Chris MacDonald, with his dynamic eight-piece band and dancers, draws his audience in with the look, sounds, and nuances that made Elvis the King in a heartfelt tribute to music and memories of the legendary performer. Adding to the authenticity of his tribute, Chris has the ultimate honor of being the "Only Tribute Artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel". With this newly updated production, the show will include costume changes, songs and video clips telling the story of the different stages of Elvis's incredible career including the 1950′s, the Movies, the 1968 Comeback and the 1970′s White Fringe Vegas Concerts. It's all a part of this loving tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Come Celebrate the Life and Music of Elvis Presley! Gone but never forgotten, Elvis' music, movies and memories live on as a testament to his true effect and influence on his generation and future generations to come. The original American Rock-n-Roll Idol who influenced the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and anyone that has ever picked up a guitar or a microphone since, continues to engage our love affair with his All American story of a shy poor and humble country boy that became the King of Rock-n-Roll. Elvis Presley, recognized by TIME magazine as the "Artist of the 20th Century," has sold more records than any other artist or group in the history of modern music. Even after death, his image and music continue to be loved and celebrated throughout the world. With the critically acclaimed big screen biopic "Elvis" by director Baz Luhrmann starring Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis's music and charisma are once again in the spotlight for a whole new generation and there's no sign of the King leaving the building of Rock-n-Roll icon status.